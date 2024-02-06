St. Louis, KC areas consider extending stay-at-home orders

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Regional leaders in St. Louis and Kansas City may decide by the end of the week whether to extend stay-at-home orders in Missouri's two largest urban areas, regardless of whether the statewide mandate is allowed to expire.

Kansas City, St. Louis and their suburbs invoked stay-at-home orders several days before Gov. Mike Parson's order, which began April 6 and is set to expire April 24. Parson has been non-committal about whether the statewide order will be extended but has cited a need to restart the economy that has been savaged during the shutdown aimed at slowing the coronavirus.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday that he, other regional leaders and medical experts have been in discussions and that a decision could be announced this week.

"I would expect from those discussions that the stay-at-home order will be extended into May, but I'm not prepared to give you a specific date," said Page, a Democrat.

St. Louis County, the state's most populous county with 1 million residents, has been hit harder by the coronavirus than anyplace else in Missouri. The county has reported 1,811 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 58 deaths from the disease caused by the virus.

Kansas City's health director, Dr. Rex Archer, told KCUR that public health and elected officials will gather this week to recommend a plan for when to reopen businesses.