St. Louis judges 'deeply' concerned by prosecutor shortage

ST. LOUIS -- The departure of two more prosecutors from the already understaffed St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office is "deeply concerning" to judges, a spokesperson for the court system said Monday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing emails it obtained, reported that assistant prosecutors Alex Polta and Chris Desilets have resigned. Both had been with the circuit attorney's office since 2017. The newspaper said that about 23 prosecutors are left to handle thousands of cases.

"More recent departures from the Circuit Attorney's Office -- leaving fewer attorneys to prosecute hundreds of serious cases on the trial docket -- are deeply concerning to the judges of the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court," court system spokesperson Joel Currier said in a statement. "We will continue to make reasonable accommodations amid the CAO's current staffing crisis while always balancing the rights of defendants, crime victims and their families to ensure the fair and efficient administration of justice."

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office responded that despite "some high-profile departures," adjustments have been made to ensure all cases are covered. Meanwhile, the office is actively recruiting new attorneys, the statement said.

"Despite constant criticism and scrutiny, the team continues to pull together to serve the City of St. Louis under the leadership of Circuit Attorney Gardner," a statement said.

Gardner has faced escalating criticism in recent months. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, is seeking to remove Gardner from office. Bailey alleges that too many cases, including homicides, have gone unpunished, that victims and their families are left uninformed, and that the prosecutor's office is too slow to take on cases brought by police.

Gardner, a Democrat and St. Louis' first Black circuit attorney, accused Bailey of political gamesmanship. Many of the region's Black leaders have accused Bailey of racism. A hearing in the removal effort is scheduled for September.