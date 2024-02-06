ST. LOUIS — A man who was out on bond when he crashed into a teen athlete last year, severing her legs, has been found guilty in the crash.

A jury convicted 22-year-old Daniel Riley on Thursday of second-degree assault, armed criminal action, fourth-degree assault and driving without a valid license, prosecutors said in a statement. Jurors recommended a term of nearly 19 years in prison when he's sentenced next month.

Riley was a robbery suspect who was out on bond when he sped through a St. Louis intersection in February 2023, hitting an occupied car, then a parked car and pinning 17-year-old Janae Edmondson between two vehicles.

Riley's attorney, Daniel Diemer, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday.

Edmondson, of Smyrna, Tennessee, was in St. Louis with her family for a volleyball tournament. They had just left a restaurant after eating dinner following her game when the crash happened.