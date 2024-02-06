St. Louis County, Kansas City plan restricted reopenings

LIBERTY, Mo. -- St. Louis County and Kansas City officials announced Friday that they will proceed with the gradual reopening of businesses but with several restrictions in place as efforts continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said large venues, including sports courts and playgrounds, public pools, gyms and fitness centers, and banquet rooms, will not be allowed to open May 18.

Employees at businesses such as bars and restaurants that do open will be required to wear masks and may refuse service to customers who don't wear masks, Page said. The several other requirements include frequent disinfecting of the premises, testing of employees in danger of contracting COVID-19, and occupancy limits based on the size of the business.

"As we start to discuss easing these (stay-at-home) orders, it does not mean we should let our guard down," Page said "This is a gradual process of reopening our county. A gradual, thoughtful, deliberate and measured process will allow us to continue to move forward."

Kansas City will allow restaurants, bars, gyms, museums, the Kansas City Zoo, government buildings and city-maintained playground equipment to open May 15. Lucas and city health officials had hesitated after 11 COVID-19 cases were confirmed at a senior living complex but the mayor said Friday that the reopening would continue. He planned a news conference on Monday to discuss restrictions at restaurants.

The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have reported a majority of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri, which on Friday increased by 148 to 9,489. The state also reported 31 news deaths Friday, raising the total to 449.