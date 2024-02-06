St. Louis Cardinals Caravan to visit Cape

Two hard-luck pitchers who have faced serious injuries will headline the Cardinals Caravan event later this month. One is looking to finally break out; the other is looking to build on last season's success.

Pitcher Alex Reyes, one of the most promising prospects in baseball, was plagued by serious injuries the last two seasons that have delayed his professional start. And Daniel Ponce de Leon rebounded last year to reach the major leagues after suffering a head injury from a line drive back to the mound that required brain surgery.

The St. Louis Cardinals winter caravan -- with current players and Cardinals alumni -- will make its final stop of a six-caravan tour at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

The event will offer fans a chance to meet past and present Cardinal players, participate in a Q&A, and children will be able to get player autographs.

In addition to Reyes and Ponce de Leon, infield prospect Tommy Edman will attend along with Cardinals former pitcher and commentator Brad Thompson and former left fielder Bernard Gilkey.

Chris Hrabe will emcee the event. Hrabe hosts "Sports Open Line" on KMOX and contributes to St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues pregame and postgame shows.

According to information at mlb.com, the Cardinals will again be implementing an "autograph ticket system." The first 400 children through the door on the day of the event will receive a free autographed ticket, which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player.