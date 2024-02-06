St. Louis aldermen do not pass resolution honoring police

ST. LOUIS -- A week after approving a resolution remembering a man who was fatally shot by St. Louis police, the city's board of aldermen considered -- but did not pass -- a resolution Friday honoring police for their handling of demonstrations that arose after the officer was acquitted.

With protesters outside city hall, the board voted to send to committee a resolution commending "the men and women of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for their steadfast dedication to safeguarding the well-being" of city residents.

Protesters outside the building said they were there to make city officials aware demonstrations that began Sept. 15 when former officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith are not winding down, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. promised the demonstrations will continue, saying "this is not a fly-by-night movement" that will end in the next month.

“One thing we have to get set straight first is black folks will stop being disproportionately affected by this system,” he said. “We’ll set the tone and we’ll set the time and we’ll set the place when it’s time to come to that table. Until then, they have to get used to everything that’s going on. Every single one of them that thinks we’re tired, we’re not.”

The board acknowledged the protesters efforts recently, when aldermen approved a resolution remembering Smith, in part to acknowledge the grief of Smith's mother, Annie Smith.

"(Smith's) death has sparked a universal cry for justice and accountability throughout the City of St. Louis," read the resolution.