St. James AME Church to celebrate 160th anniversary

St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau will celebrate its 160th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 10.
The anniversary worship service will be held at 3 p.m. at the church, located at 516 North St. Pastor Ben Porter of Gateway Church will serve as the messenger of the service. Dinner will be served after the service.
St. James AME was first organized in 1863 when circuit riders established the St. James Society. The Society met in the building across the street from its current location. In 1867, St. James Society became St. James AME Church. The current facility was erected in 1875 under the leadership of the Rev. Spotswood Rice.
According to the church's website, St. James is the oldest African American church in Cape Girardeau and it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2014.
At present, the church is led by Pastor Geneva Allen-Patterson, whose late husband, David R. Allen Sr., served as the senior pastor at the church from 1994 to 2005. Allen-Patterson is honored and humbled to be leading the church at it 160th anniversary, she said.
"I came to this church as a pastor's wife. To pastor at the same church that my late husband pastored is such an honor. This congregation has embraced me even as the first lady, a widow and a member since 1994," she added.
Throughout the years, St. James has served the community through its ministries, including its homeless ministry and Food for the Hungry. Allen-Patterson explained that part of the church's vision for the years to come is to continue serving "the needy" and "the underserved", not only spiritually but also socially, emotionally and economically.
Allen-Patterson encouraged everyone in the community to come to St. James and celebrate its 160 years of service.
"We're looking forward to this community that has embraced us all these years. They have been a part of the enhancement of St. Jame AME Church. If it were not for our partners and the love of this community, we probably would not still be standing," she said.
The theme for this year is "Faith and Hope: Remember, Rebuild, Rejoice."
