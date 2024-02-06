St. James AME Church to celebrate 160th anniversary

St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau will celebrate its 160th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 10.

The anniversary worship service will be held at 3 p.m. at the church, located at 516 North St. Pastor Ben Porter of Gateway Church will serve as the messenger of the service. Dinner will be served after the service.

St. James AME was first organized in 1863 when circuit riders established the St. James Society. The Society met in the building across the street from its current location. In 1867, St. James Society became St. James AME Church. The current facility was erected in 1875 under the leadership of the Rev. Spotswood Rice.

According to the church's website, St. James is the oldest African American church in Cape Girardeau and it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2014.

At present, the church is led by Pastor Geneva Allen-Patterson, whose late husband, David R. Allen Sr., served as the senior pastor at the church from 1994 to 2005. Allen-Patterson is honored and humbled to be leading the church at it 160th anniversary, she said.