Sports, shows slowly starting to resume in Missouri

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Large events are slowly starting up again in Missouri -- a state more willing than most to permit sports, concerts and shows following the economic shutdown aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus -- even as some experts wonder whether it's too soon.

A youth baseball tournament near St. Louis last weekend generated national attention. Musical shows that help draw tourists to Branson are resuming. Concerts are allowed under Missouri's reopening plan, though they remain on hold.

Gov. Mike Parson's "Show Me Strong" plan allowed nonessential businesses to reopen May 4. The plan does require people to keep their distance from each other, but it includes no prohibition on large-scale sports and entertainment. Epidemiologists are concerned because studies suggest people can be infected with the virus -- and spread it to others -- without feeling sick.

Last weekend, about 50 teams with an estimated 550 players participated in a youth baseball tournament in St. Charles County, a St. Louis suburb that has seen 679 confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. While organizers offered a long list of rules including limits on kids in the dugout and no high-fives, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported instances where groups of boys congregated together or coaches and players leaned together to talk.

The tournament was allowed under both Parson's plan and St. Charles County's guidelines, county spokeswoman Mary Enger said. It would not be allowed in neighboring St. Louis County or the City of St. Louis. Both have stricter guidelines because more than half of Missouri's 10,142 confirmed cases, and about two-thirds of the state's 542 deaths, have occurred there.

St. Louis Bears youth baseball players Mac Floyd, left, 14, gets a elbow bump from this brother and assistant coach Robby Floyd as Mac rounds the bases after smacking a homer during the Mother's Day Classic baseball tournament organized by GameTime Tournaments on May 9 in Cottleville, Missouri. David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Alexis Duncan, an epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis, said the return to some form of normalcy should start with low-risk activities involving small gatherings. She believes it's too early for larger events.

"Especially sporting events where people are doing a lot of yelling, where they're exhaling more," Duncan said. "The more talking and yelling that people do, the more potential there is that they're expelling the virus particles."

In Branson, dozens of shows and attractions are scheduled to reopen this weekend and next.

The Duttons, featuring a family with three generations of musicians, will restart their popular show Saturday. The 811-seat theater will be kept at 25% capacity to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Sheila Dutton said her family is eager to perform again. She believes that by following state and local guidelines, patrons will be safe.