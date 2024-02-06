All sections
NewsFebruary 5, 2017

Splash and shiver: Polar Plunge participants help Special Olympics

Brave souls dressed in creative, colorful costumes and embraced the brisk air and cold waters of Lake Boutin in Trail of Tears State Park on Saturday for the 11th annual Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge. The event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Missouri...

By Andrew J. Whitaker ~ Southeast Missourian
Plungers run into Lake Boutin at the Polar Plunge benefit for Special Olympics Missouri on Saturday at Trail of Tears State Park near Jackson.
Plungers run into Lake Boutin at the Polar Plunge benefit for Special Olympics Missouri on Saturday at Trail of Tears State Park near Jackson.Andrew J. Whitaker

Brave souls dressed in creative, colorful costumes and embraced the brisk air and cold waters of Lake Boutin in Trail of Tears State Park on Saturday for the 11th annual Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge.

The event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Missouri. This year's goal was $46,000, up from last year's $45,000, with the theme "Plunge Like There is No MaÃ±ana," said Penny Williams, Special Olympics regional development director.

A total of 196 plungers ran into the waters to support the cause, Williams said.

"People do this because they know our athletes are so deserving, being able to travel and compete, be with their friends and know this is our No. 1 fundraiser. Everyone deserves that opportunity to go, put a uniform on and perform at their highest level. The funding that we receive from this provides that for them," Williams said.

Courtney Hilse and her daughter, Kyndahl Hilse, 10, dressed as penguins for the event. It was Courtney Hilse's second year plunging and her daughter's first.

A person dressed as a polar bear dances to music before participants run into Lake Boutin.
A person dressed as a polar bear dances to music before participants run into Lake Boutin.Andrew J. Whitaker

Courtney said Kyndahl went outside Saturday and said, "I don't know" after feeling the cool temperatures. The overnight low temperature was 16 degrees, rising to a still-bone-chilling 40 by the time the event began, according to data from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

After the participants had a chance to warm up, they were invited to go to Isle Casino Cape Girardeau for a post-plunge party that included a silent auction, awards and a celebration of another great year polar plunging.

awhitaker@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3637

