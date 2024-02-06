Splash and shiver: Polar Plunge participants help Special Olympics

Brave souls dressed in creative, colorful costumes and embraced the brisk air and cold waters of Lake Boutin in Trail of Tears State Park on Saturday for the 11th annual Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge.

The event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Missouri. This year's goal was $46,000, up from last year's $45,000, with the theme "Plunge Like There is No MaÃ±ana," said Penny Williams, Special Olympics regional development director.

A total of 196 plungers ran into the waters to support the cause, Williams said.

"People do this because they know our athletes are so deserving, being able to travel and compete, be with their friends and know this is our No. 1 fundraiser. Everyone deserves that opportunity to go, put a uniform on and perform at their highest level. The funding that we receive from this provides that for them," Williams said.

Courtney Hilse and her daughter, Kyndahl Hilse, 10, dressed as penguins for the event. It was Courtney Hilse's second year plunging and her daughter's first.