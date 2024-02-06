Spirit of America nominee - Pete Poe

Patriotic, loyal, giving, entrepreneurial, civic-minded. In Southeast Missouri there is one person who has mastered these qualities. Pete Poe has been a pillar of the community for generations, serving on dozens of boards and committees. Pete is well known as one who conveys loyalty, dedication to giving and commitment to serving. Service to others is a passion for Pete, a man with strong values and an energetic "can-do" attitude.

Although Pete is quick to say "Recognition is not really my thing," those who know him, and admire his generosity, talents, and ability to connect resources with needs, recognition for Pete Poe is absolutely necessary.

Several years ago, Pete's friend, Herb Nance owned a flag business. Herb was known as "Mr. Flag." As Herb's health began to fail, with his compassionate heart, Pete began helping with the flag business. On Nov. 2, 2012, Herb passed away. River City Flags was born. Pete Poe, owner and operator, is continuing the tradition established by "Mr. Flag," offering the best in quality and service, featuring only American-made products to customers. Pete shares, "Flying the flag is a testament to our founding fathers." Pete exemplifies the Spirit of America. He is innovative, enthusiastic and inspires these qualities in others. He represents our community, state and country well.

When you see a flag flying in Southeast Missouri, most likely, Pete has been there. Thank you, Pete, for providing us these flags so that we may salute this precious symbol of our country and our freedom.

NOMINATING ORGANIZATION: Mary Burton, Community Counseling Center

NOMINEE'S CHURCH, CHARITABLE AND SOCIAL MEMBERSHIPS:

Drury Inns 28 years

SEMO District Fair, President, 34 years

Missouri Association of Fairs and Festivals, executive director

American Red Cross Southeast Missouri Chapter, Board of Directors 27 years

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, Board of Directors 16 years

Southeast College of Nursing & Health Sciences, Board of Directors

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

Pete exemplifies the Spirit of America in all he does. He is innovative, enthusiastic and inspires all of these qualities in others. He is exemplary through his time, loyalty and service to our community, our state and our country.

Within the community, Pete is active with numerous community organizations, where he has demonstrated the same allegiance and involvement to each of those as he did in his 28-year career as a manager for Drury Inns. When it comes to community service, Pete Poe walks the talk in boots that never seem to outgrow room for just one more service opportunity.

Pete has worked countless hours providing American Red Cross disaster relief to those in need after Mother Nature's violent storms. Pete volunteered as an Armed Forces Emergency Services case worker to transmit emergency communications between a member of our armed forces and their family.

Since 1983, Pete's name has been synonymous with the SEMO District Fair, the state's oldest district fair. Pete is a fixture at the fairgrounds, making sure the fair runs smoothly from the carnival rides to the livestock so that all fairgoers can enjoy this treasured Southeast Missouri tradition. He serves as president of the SEMO District Fair Association and is the executive director of the Missouri Association of Fairs and Festivals.

Pete is always scouting new events that will translate into significant dollars for the organizations he serves and to benefit programs and service to others. He was instrumental in establishing the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation's annual Easter Egg Hunt for Adults in 2010, an event which sold out in a record five days and brought in more than $38,000 for Hospice services. Pete's service to Southeast also extends to the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, where he serves on the Board of Trustees.

A true believer in promoting his native Cape County, Pete served as the first chairman of the tourism group that predated the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau. Pete prefers to remain out of the spotlight and behind the scenes working to make good things happen for so many other community organizations, but he was invited to step into the spotlight in 2010 to receive the prestigious Rush H. Limbaugh award for service to the community.

Service to others is a passion for Pete, a man with strong values and an energetic "can-do" attitude.