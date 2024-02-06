Spirit of America nominee - Michael J. Lundy

WHY DO YOU BELIEVE THIS NOMINEE DEMONSTRATES THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA?

Michael J. Lundy has been instrumental in seeing through the vision of the Vietnam Wall replica and museum in Perryville, Missouri. He and his wife Vicki have spent a majority of their time after retirement in making this project a lifelong goal for our community.

I think Mike embodies the vision of the Spirit of America in his passion for remembering those who were forgotten in the Vietnam War. This award is a great way to honor him today the way he has honored so many. When you hear him speak about these projects you hear and feel his passion and purpose. Many people wonder what their purpose is in life and what they are here to do. I have no doubt Michael Lundy has found his purpose and he is making our community a better one because of it. There has been a video produced that outlines the Memorial Wall Project and the plans and vision for this organization. I know there are many other projects Michael has worked on behind the scenes. He truly deserves the recognition and honorable mention for the Spirit of America award.