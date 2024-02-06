All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 16, 2020

Speculation about moving school board races finds tepid response in Cape

Count the Cape Girardeau School Board as less than enthralled with a proposal to move Show Me State school board races from the spring to late fall. Currently, a candidate seeking a seat on a school board in Missouri runs in the April general municipal election, which typically sees a light voter turnout...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Count the Cape Girardeau School Board as less than enthralled with a proposal to move Show Me State school board races from the spring to late fall.

Currently, a candidate seeking a seat on a school board in Missouri runs in the April general municipal election, which typically sees a light voter turnout.

Missy Nieveen Phegley, who took her seat on the Cape Girardeau board in July, serves as a delegate to the Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA).

MSBA tasked its delegates to discover whether there is support among local boards for moving elections to November.

Phegley asked her colleagues their opinions during Monday's meeting of the Cape Girardeau board.

MSBA, according to Phegley, is seeing a national trend to shift school board elections since so many more people vote in the late year election.

Indeed, the local numbers over the past decade bear out this reality.

In the last 10 years in Cape Girardeau County, the highest voter turnout for an April election was in 2011 as 8,702, or 22.84%, of registered voters cast ballots. The lowest was in 2018, when 4,774 voters, or 12.98%, voted.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

For November elections, the numbers are markedly higher and last month's figures are a case in point.

Over the last decade, the highest November turnout was witnessed this year, as 40,576 voters, or 73.31%, of those registered cast ballots Nov. 3.

Cape Girardeau School Board president Kyle McDonald, whose seat is open in the coming April 6 election, said he thinks nothing should change in terms of a date.

"School board elections should be apolitical," McDonald said Monday, "and November is a more partisan voting cycle, more expensive and with campaign committees needed."

No Cape Girardeau board member who was present voiced support for the idea of an election move.

Phegley is in accord with McDonald's thoughts.

"I agree a November election is more political and party-affiliated," she said, adding delegates have been asked to report their findings to MSBA by Jan. 1.

As of Tuesday, no pre-filed legislation on moving school board elections has been introduced by lawmakers for the Missouri General Assembly regular session, which begins Jan. 6.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case again...
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy