Count the Cape Girardeau School Board as less than enthralled with a proposal to move Show Me State school board races from the spring to late fall.

Currently, a candidate seeking a seat on a school board in Missouri runs in the April general municipal election, which typically sees a light voter turnout.

Missy Nieveen Phegley, who took her seat on the Cape Girardeau board in July, serves as a delegate to the Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA).

MSBA tasked its delegates to discover whether there is support among local boards for moving elections to November.

Phegley asked her colleagues their opinions during Monday's meeting of the Cape Girardeau board.

MSBA, according to Phegley, is seeing a national trend to shift school board elections since so many more people vote in the late year election.

Indeed, the local numbers over the past decade bear out this reality.

In the last 10 years in Cape Girardeau County, the highest voter turnout for an April election was in 2011 as 8,702, or 22.84%, of registered voters cast ballots. The lowest was in 2018, when 4,774 voters, or 12.98%, voted.