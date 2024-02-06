Spectrum outage affecting Cape, Jackson

A Spectrum outage in Cape Girardeau and Jackson affected internet, telephone and television service Wednesday.
It was unclear how many customers were affected.
Spectrum initially indicated the outage would be fixed by 12:30 p.m., later extending the outage period to between 1 and 4 p.m.
About 5 p.m., some services had been restored in some areas, while other customers received notice Spectrum anticipated restoring service by 10:30 p.m. Services in other areas, including central Cape Girardeau, had not been restored as of 8:30 p.m.
A recorded message on the Spectrum customer service telephone line said a damaged fiber-optic line was the reason for the outage, but the message did not explain what caused the damage.
No manager was available for comment at the Spectrum office Wednesday afternoon in Cape Girardeau.
