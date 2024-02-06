Spectrum internet, TV outage affects Southeast U.S.

Spectrum customers’ internet and television services were interrupted about dawn Sunday, including in Southeast Missouri, when equipment failure caused a national outage, according to the company’s internet-repair representative.
The company’s outage map Sunday afternoon showed more than 15,000 customers reported outages between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, with reports primarily coming from the Southeast region of the country.
A tweet mid-morning Sunday from the Ask Spectrum account on Twitter stated: “We are still working to resolve the service outage affecting Southeastern states and parts of Texas, California and Louisiana.”
Spectrum is a brand of Charter Communications.
A recorded message at Spectrum’s customer-service phone line also acknowledged a widespread outage, with no estimated time of when service would be restored.
The Spectrum representative, who declined to identify herself, said by phone at 4:30 p.m. Sunday that technicians still were repairing the equipment, but it was unknown when full service would be restored.
“We still aren’t 100 percent sure if it’s a Charter-specific outage, or if it’s from another company and just so happening to affect us as well,” the representative said.
The Southeast Missourian first began receiving phone calls about the outage at 8:52 a.m. Sunday when users were unable to access the newspaper’s website at semissourian.com.
Those affected by the outage can contact Spectrum at (833) 694-9259 to be put on a phone list to be notified once service is restored.
