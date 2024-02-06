Spectrum internet, TV outage affects Southeast U.S.

Spectrum customers’ internet and television services were interrupted about dawn Sunday, including in Southeast Missouri, when equipment failure caused a national outage, according to the company’s internet-repair representative.

The company’s outage map Sunday afternoon showed more than 15,000 customers reported outages between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, with reports primarily coming from the Southeast region of the country.

A tweet mid-morning Sunday from the Ask Spectrum account on Twitter stated: “We are still working to resolve the service outage affecting Southeastern states and parts of Texas, California and Louisiana.”

Spectrum is a brand of Charter Communications.

A recorded message at Spectrum’s customer-service phone line also acknowledged a widespread outage, with no estimated time of when service would be restored.