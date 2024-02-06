Cape Girardeau City Council members voted 4-2 to approve a special-use permit to operate a fueling station in addition to a convenience store at 2090 N. Sprigg St. The ordinance will be added to the consent agenda for formal passage at a future City Council meeting.

Councilmen Robbie Guard and Dan Presson voted against the measure. Councilman Mark Bliss was absent from the meeting.

The decision comes following council members voting unanimously to table the application at their Oct. 3 meeting. At that meeting, numerous members of the council and public voiced concerns about the addition of the convenience store in that area near Legends apartment complex. Legends has been the subject of scrutiny regarding crime in the past. Many of those same concerns were voiced Monday.

In many respects, the debate surrounding the addition of a convenience store in that area of the city was futile. A special-use permit must be approved because of the desire to make the convenience store a gas station as well. The proposed location is a neighborhood commercial district (NC). The city's zoning code requires a special-use permit for vehicle fueling stations, not including service and repair, in an NC district. There is no need for a special-use permit to build a convenience store without gas pumps in that district.

Even without the permit — given that the developer follow city code and obtain proper permits — there was nothing the council could legally do to prevent the establishment of a convenience store in a neighborhood commercial district. A point reiterated by the four members of the council who voted in favor of the granting the permit.

Both Councilwoman Shannon Truxel and Councilman Nate Thomas cast doubt on whether the presence of fuel at the station would increase crime more than simply the presence of the convenience store.

Truxel said the debate was a "teaching moment" for all involved.

"When we have rezoning, when we do a public hearing for rezoning, that's the time to come forward," Truxel said.

Ryan Shrimplin, city planner, said the recommendation was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission before public concerns came to light. He said no one was present at the planning and zoning public hearing to voice their concerns.