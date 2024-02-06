A new justice center is planned in Jackson to house court functions for the 32nd Judicial District and Cape Girardeau County, and after the Jackson Board of Aldermen granted a special-use permit for the structure at Mondayï¿½s regular meeting, the project can move forward.

The special-use permit allows for a new courthouse building up to four stories, 75 feet high. The county has not submitted plans for the structure because two design-build teams are creating competing bids for the project, County Commissioner Charlie Herbst said when addressing the aldermen during the public hearing for the special-use permit.

Two applicants are preparing a plan each for the new facility, Herbst said, and each plan will be scored on scope, function and overall design.

Context sensitivity will be important, Herbst added: How does the proposed building fit in the neighborhood?

ï¿½The Commission has communicated this to the design teams,ï¿½ Herbst said.

The site of the planned new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse building is seen Monday in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization president Darren Burgfeld and historic preservation commission chairman Greg Yielding both spoke to the countyï¿½s need for a new facility. Both organizations urged the county to consider creating a new facility with maximum space, efficiency and security while keeping an eye to design complementing existing historic structures in the area.

Jackson city attorney Tom Ludwig said there is a division of labor with this project between the City of Jackson and the county commission.

The commissioners will choose a design-build team and will review the plan, ultimately approving the design.

The City of Jackson will have no say in the aesthetics of the building, Ludwig said, only in granting or denying the special-use permit for the structureï¿½s height.

ï¿½Everyone has a job here,ï¿½ Ludwig said, and, according to state law, the cityï¿½s role is to determine land use, and the county commissionersï¿½ job is to approve or disapprove a design they receive and the amount of money they receive to fulfill their goal.