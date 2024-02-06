Jackson hairstylist Chrissie Roché saw a need in her community.

After time spent giving haircuts to her now 7-year-old son, Takoda Shay, who is on the autism spectrum, Roché realized as a hairstylist and parent of a special-needs child she could likely help other parents.

"It was one time after giving my son a haircut, I just had this idea in my head I'm like 'Wow this is really hard. And I'm his mom and a hairstylist,'" Roché said.

She said she offered the services through a mothers group on Facebook.

"It blew up in a way that I can't even imagine," Roché said.

Hairstylist Chrissie Roché of Jackson gives Jared Scroggins, 17, of Jackson a haircut during a "Special Sunday" event Sunday.

Now she's been offering free haircuts to children with special needs for four years.

When she started the "Special Sunday" events, she worked at a salon with other stylists and would hold the event on Sundays because typically other stylists weren't there and she could guarantee privacy to an extent.

A typical salon can be "a big sensory overload," she said.

"There's bright lights, the blow dryers are going, usually there's pop music blasting at top volume, there's people carrying on conversation. And that could be really overwhelming," Roché said.

Hairstylist Chrissie Roché of Jackson and Alex Shrimplin, 10, of Jackson get into position for a haircut in view of Alise Shrimplin, 8, during a "Special Sunday" event Sunday at The Treehouse Salon in Jackson.

Now she has a salon of her own, The Treehouse Salon, at 108 West Adams St. in Jackson. She said she tries to hold the event on a regular basis on Sundays, but sometimes she'll do special needs haircuts on days other than Sunday.

It's something she said she's always offered for free. She said the cost to raise a child with special needs is very expensive compared to a child without special needs.

"I wanted to take just a little bit back that they didn't have to worry about. One more expense they didn't have to worry about," Roché said.