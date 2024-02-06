Special Olympics to hold virtual fundraiser walk this weekend

Special Olympics Missouri, which provides sports training and athletic competition to adults and children with intellectual disabilities, has canceled this year’s in-person Law Enforcement Torch Run, but this weekend, the organization will hold the 35th annual event, virtually, to raise awareness and funds, alongside law enforcement officers.

The run is typically open to law enforcement officers only, but this year, COVID-19 meant the in-person run had to be canceled, so the organization is trying something new, according to a news release.

Everyone — law enforcement officers, coaches, families, SOMO athletes, sponsors, community members and so on — is invited to run, walk or roll 3.5 miles in their own neighborhood to participate. A $10 fee lets participants join in; pay or fundraise at least $35 and receive a shirt.

The official kickoff is at 10 a.m. Saturday, but participants may join in any other day this week. All are encouraged to take photographs and post to social media with the hashtag #SOMOVirtualTorchRun.

Crystal Schuster with SOMO said the organization provides more than simply a level playing field for its athletes.

“We keep individuals active and involved, and put them around other people they can relate to a little better. It becomes a second family to them, and for families as well,” Schuster said. That additional support is important for families, she said.