For 26 years, Scott Williams, recreation division manager for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, has been involved with Special Olympics, getting his start in college to now being a part-time program director for the Southeast Missouri area.

On March 24, the organization recognized his work and dedication with the Special Olympics North America Years of Service Award for the category of 20 to 29 years. Williams was given the honor by Larry Linthacum, president and CEO of Special Olympics Missouri, during the state indoor games at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.

Williams graduated with a degree in recreation from Southeast Missouri State University, which is where he got his start with Special Olympics. In college, he and his classmates helped put on the area track and field day. Once he was hired by the City of Cape Girardeau, Williams said he knew he wanted to incorporate everything he could with the Parks and Recreation Department to bring programs to let local Special Olympic athletes have the opportunity to compete.

Williams said one of his favorite moments over the last 26 years was when he was coaching a team right after the local basketball program had been created. The team was named the Southeast Wolfpack, and the athletes — from Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Delta — did not know each other before the season started. Williams described that season as a Cinderella year. The team won its area, district and then headed to state to win the gold medal in its division.

Heading into the final minutes of the state game, the Southeast Wolfpack were down 16 points, and Williams said that during the game, he told them to press, which ended up helping them win.