Special election set to replace Hutcheson

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A special election will be held in Mississippi County to fill the office of sheriff.

On Monday the Mississippi County Commission ordered a special election to be held on Jan. 29, 2019, according to County Clerk Hubert "Junior" DeLay Jr.

"As for the possible candidates to appear on the ballot, each political party's nominating committee may submit their nominated candidate," DeLay said in an emailed response to the Standard Democrat.

Candidates wishing to appear on the ballot as an independent candidate may do so by submitting a petition to the county clerk's office with a number of valid signatures equal to at least 2 percent of the number of voters in the last sheriff's election.

"There were 5,147 votes cast, therefore, at least 103 valid signatures must be on the petition," DeLay said.