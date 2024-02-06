Southern Country Church Tour starts Saturday

Editor's note: The Southeast Missourian has removed photos previously attached to this article, because the photos represented churches featured in the original Country Church Tour, not the Southern Country Church Tour featured in this article.

Six of the oldest churches within the Gordonville and Tilsit area will be festooned with Christmas decorations during the fourth annual Southern Country Church Tour this weekend.

Marsha Birk is helping coordinate this year's event. She said her home church is St. James United Church of Christ in Jackson, one of the churches featured on the tour.

She said the idea initially came from hearing about the "Northern" Christmas Country Church Tour and Birk wanting to be part of a similar event.

"I didn't really want us to connect to it, because it was already so big," Birk said. "It had 30 churches on it or so."

Holiday decorations inside St. Maurus Catholic Church are seen Friday, Dec. 20, 2013, in Biehle, Missouri. (Fred Lynch)

Birk contacted the organizer of the Christmas Country Church Tour and asked if they'd be opposed to her idea of the Southern Country Church Tour. They were fine with Birk's decision to follow through, she said.

"So that really was the better option, to do our own," Birk said.

In 2014, the Southern Country Church Tour began with five churches, and Whitewater United Methodist Church was added along the way, she said.

Birk said each church decides what its decorations will be, including color scheme.