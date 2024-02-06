All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 6, 2018
Southern Country Church Tour starts Saturday
Six of the oldest churches within the Gordonville and Tilsit area will be festooned with Christmas decorations during the fourth annual Southern Country Church Tour this weekend. Marsha Birk is helping coordinate this year's event. She said her home church is St. James United Church of Christ in Jackson, one of the churches featured on the tour...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
In this 2012 photo, holiday decorations inside St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek, Missouri.
In this 2012 photo, holiday decorations inside St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek, Missouri.Southeast Missourian file

Editor's note: The Southeast Missourian has removed photos previously attached to this article, because the photos represented churches featured in the original Country Church Tour, not the Southern Country Church Tour featured in this article.

Six of the oldest churches within the Gordonville and Tilsit area will be festooned with Christmas decorations during the fourth annual Southern Country Church Tour this weekend.

Marsha Birk is helping coordinate this year's event. She said her home church is St. James United Church of Christ in Jackson, one of the churches featured on the tour.

She said the idea initially came from hearing about the "Northern" Christmas Country Church Tour and Birk wanting to be part of a similar event.

"I didn't really want us to connect to it, because it was already so big," Birk said. "It had 30 churches on it or so."

Holiday decorations inside St. Maurus Catholic Church are seen Friday, Dec. 20, 2013, in Biehle, Missouri. (Fred Lynch)
Holiday decorations inside St. Maurus Catholic Church are seen Friday, Dec. 20, 2013, in Biehle, Missouri. (Fred Lynch)

Birk contacted the organizer of the Christmas Country Church Tour and asked if they'd be opposed to her idea of the Southern Country Church Tour. They were fine with Birk's decision to follow through, she said.

"So that really was the better option, to do our own," Birk said.

In 2014, the Southern Country Church Tour began with five churches, and Whitewater United Methodist Church was added along the way, she said.

Birk said each church decides what its decorations will be, including color scheme.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She said some of the churches even offer refreshments, such as cookies and punch, to tour attendees.

Birk said St. James United Church of Christ will be decorated with natural elements for the tour. The church also is celebrating 175 years, she said.

"It's a very old, country church. I always try to decorate and think about what they would've used [in the past] and how they would've decorated," Birk said. "For our church, I try to change things every year, so it's not the same thing."

She said Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville has a new color scheme for its decorations this year.

And Immanuel Lutheran Church in Jackson will have one tree representing "our sins" and the other tree representing "the taking of our sins," she said.

"With Zion Lutheran, they had been off the tour, so we are excited to have them back," Birk said. "They'll have some new stuff."

And St. James United Church of Christ will host a Christmas program immediately following the tour on Sunday, Birk said.

The tour runs 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. More information can be found by calling (573) 275-6801 or at the event's Facebook page.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 tril...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy