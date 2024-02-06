SoutheastHEALTH sets new $15 minimum wage

SoutheastHEALTH has announced it will raise the minimum starting hourly wage at its hospitals in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri, plus outpatient clinics in Cape Girardeau and Stoddard counties, to $15 beginning with paychecks issued Friday, Oct. 28.
The increase, which comes at a time in which SoutheastHEALTH is hiring clinical, non-clinical and support staff at all locations, applies to all full-time and part-time employees and is inclusive of entry-level positions.
Hospital system officials said entry-level workers could be paid more than $15 hourly depending on education and years of experience.
Those interested may learn more at www.SEhealth.org/careers.
"Over the past two years our dedicated team has managed increased patient volumes in challenging situations with incredible resilience," said Ken Bateman, SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO. "These pay increases acknowledge and recognize the burden placed on staff during this unprecedented time in our history. The increases also help address inflation and hopefully will ease some of that concern."
The current state-mandated minimum wage is $11.15 per hour and will increase to $12 in 2023.
