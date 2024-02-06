SoutheastHEALTH sets new $15 minimum wage

SoutheastHEALTH has announced it will raise the minimum starting hourly wage at its hospitals in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri, plus outpatient clinics in Cape Girardeau and Stoddard counties, to $15 beginning with paychecks issued Friday, Oct. 28.

The increase, which comes at a time in which SoutheastHEALTH is hiring clinical, non-clinical and support staff at all locations, applies to all full-time and part-time employees and is inclusive of entry-level positions.

Hospital system officials said entry-level workers could be paid more than $15 hourly depending on education and years of experience.