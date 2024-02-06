With state officials saying more than 2 million Missourians are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has designated 42 hospitals that have the capability of administering 5,000 vaccine doses per week to receive extra doses throughout February.

Both SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau were selected to receive extra vaccine doses on alternating weeks from the state because both have the capability of administering 5,000 per week. However, that doesn't mean both will actually receive 5,000 doses per week as allocation distribution will be proportional to regional population.

The state currently is distributing approximately 76,000 doses to enrolled vaccinators per week, but as availability increases, more doses will be distributed. The current plan is for 53% of the state's allocation to go to the high-throughput vaccinators selected from each region.

Saint Francis and Southeast-HEALTH are each expected to receive 2,000 doses from the state on alternating weeks: Southeast-HEALTH is slated to receive its allocation of extra doses this week and the week of Feb. 15, while Saint Francis is expected to receive its allocation the weeks of Feb. 8 and 22.

Saint Francis provided a comment saying the hospital has the capability to administer 2,000 doses per day.