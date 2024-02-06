SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System were selected as high-throughput vaccinators by the state Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Hospital Association as active COVID-19 cases in the area continue to trend downward.

According to a news release from DHSS, the decision, announced Monday, focuses on selected hospitals throughout the state as having the capability to administer 5,000 vaccine doses per week.

“Actual allocations for each selected hospital will be proportional to regional population,” the release states. “Weekly vaccine delivery from the federal allocation will rotate between the groups of identified hospitals and partners to reduce the burden on individual organizations and extend the geographic reach of the effort.”

According to the release, throughout February, the state is committing approximately 53% of its weekly allocations to selected hospitals, and roughly 23% to mass vaccination events in partnership with local vaccine implementation teams and the Missouri National Guard. Local public health agencies, federally qualified health centers and other “community providers” will receive 8% apiece.

SoutheastHEALTH will receive its high-throughput allocation during the weeks of Feb. 1 and Feb. 15, and Saint Francis will receive its during the weeks of Feb. 8 and Feb. 22.

Updated numbers

Since the Southeast Missourian’s last COVID-19 update Wednesday, the number of active cases continues to decrease across most area counties.