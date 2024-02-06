SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System were selected as high-throughput vaccinators by the state Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Hospital Association as active COVID-19 cases in the area continue to trend downward.
According to a news release from DHSS, the decision, announced Monday, focuses on selected hospitals throughout the state as having the capability to administer 5,000 vaccine doses per week.
“Actual allocations for each selected hospital will be proportional to regional population,” the release states. “Weekly vaccine delivery from the federal allocation will rotate between the groups of identified hospitals and partners to reduce the burden on individual organizations and extend the geographic reach of the effort.”
According to the release, throughout February, the state is committing approximately 53% of its weekly allocations to selected hospitals, and roughly 23% to mass vaccination events in partnership with local vaccine implementation teams and the Missouri National Guard. Local public health agencies, federally qualified health centers and other “community providers” will receive 8% apiece.
SoutheastHEALTH will receive its high-throughput allocation during the weeks of Feb. 1 and Feb. 15, and Saint Francis will receive its during the weeks of Feb. 8 and Feb. 22.
Since the Southeast Missourian’s last COVID-19 update Wednesday, the number of active cases continues to decrease across most area counties.
Cape Girardeau County health officials reported 8,899 total cases Monday, an increase of 162 from the Missourian’s last report. However, there are 52 fewer active cases since then, and no additional deaths.
Stoddard County officials have reported 50 new cases since Wednesday for a total of 2,985. Stoddard County has 14 fewer active cases, with 65. Perry County saw its case number increase by 16 for a total of 2,316, however, there are three fewer active cases since Wednesday.
Scott and Bollinger were the only counties in the region to report more active cases since Wednesday, with three and five additional actives, respectively. Scott County has 30 additional cases, increasing its total to 3,777, and Bollinger County has added 12 more cases for a total of 1,320.
The lone death from the last five days occurred in Alexander County, Illinois, bringing its total death count to six. The county currently has just 15 active cases.
Union County, Illinois, has reported 206 fewer active cases since Wednesday, for a total of 99. Currently, Union County has 2,049 total COVID cases.
The latest available numbers for virus cases, active cases and deaths in area counties as of Wednesday were:
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.