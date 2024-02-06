SoutheastHEALTH in Dexter assesses damage from storm

Shauna Hoffman, vice president of marketing and business development, said the initial damage assessment of SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County in Dexter, Missouri, is complete after a presumed tornado hit the facility Saturday night.

While the facility experienced some damage, Hoffman said, the effects of the tornado “could have been far worse,” and, overall, the “infrastructure of the facility is sound.”

Hoffman said what was found in the initial damage assessment includes damage to power and gas lines, broken windows and glass doors, doors jared from their rails with glass blown-out, moderate roof damage and structure damage to the outer wall in the back of the building.

The remains of a large tent in the Harps parking lot in Dexter. Josh Ayers ~ Dexter Statesman

Hoffman said the staff at SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard evacuated all 22 in-patient units safely with no injuries, as well as the emergency department.

Teams were onsite Sunday working to restore power and utilities to the facility, she said, and SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard anticipated being live with emergency department operations by midweek.

“We’re focusing on the most important service for the community, and that’s the emergency department,” Hoffman said. “It had very minimal damage, so we’ll likely be able to resume operations by Wednesday, if not sooner.”

When power and utilities are restored, Hoffman said further assessments will be done to see whether there are more issues within the facility needing to be addressed, and to determine the extent of the damages to other departments in the hospital.

A tree was uprooted during a probable tornado Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Dexter, Missouri. Josh Ayers ~ Dexter Statesman

“The goal is to ensure the most safe environment for optimal patient outcomes,” Hoffman said. “So, any and every decision we make on reopening services is based on providing safe and optimal outcomes for our patients.”

The hospital will remain closed until the structural assessment is complete and operations are restored. Those seeking emergency care in the Dexter area should go to the closest emergency department in Poplar Bluff or Sikeston, Missouri.

For updates and timelines for when SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County will safely resume operations, visit sehealth.org/news.