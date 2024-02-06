SoutheastHEALTH in Dexter assesses damage from storm

Shauna Hoffman, vice president of marketing and business development, said the initial damage assessment of SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County in Dexter, Missouri, is complete after a presumed tornado hit the facility Saturday night.
While the facility experienced some damage, Hoffman said, the effects of the tornado “could have been far worse,” and, overall, the “infrastructure of the facility is sound.”
Hoffman said what was found in the initial damage assessment includes damage to power and gas lines, broken windows and glass doors, doors jared from their rails with glass blown-out, moderate roof damage and structure damage to the outer wall in the back of the building.
Hoffman said the staff at SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard evacuated all 22 in-patient units safely with no injuries, as well as the emergency department.
Teams were onsite Sunday working to restore power and utilities to the facility, she said, and SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard anticipated being live with emergency department operations by midweek.
“We’re focusing on the most important service for the community, and that’s the emergency department,” Hoffman said. “It had very minimal damage, so we’ll likely be able to resume operations by Wednesday, if not sooner.”
When power and utilities are restored, Hoffman said further assessments will be done to see whether there are more issues within the facility needing to be addressed, and to determine the extent of the damages to other departments in the hospital.
“The goal is to ensure the most safe environment for optimal patient outcomes,” Hoffman said. “So, any and every decision we make on reopening services is based on providing safe and optimal outcomes for our patients.”
The hospital will remain closed until the structural assessment is complete and operations are restored. Those seeking emergency care in the Dexter area should go to the closest emergency department in Poplar Bluff or Sikeston, Missouri.
For updates and timelines for when SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County will safely resume operations, visit sehealth.org/news.
Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service indicated an EF2 tornado struck Dexter on Saturday evening, according to the Dexter Statesman.
“The National Weather Service arrived here in town at noon [Sunday], and have relayed preliminary information that this is a potential EF2 tornado with approximate 120 mph wind gusts,” said Andrew Bohnert, Stoddard County Emergency Management Agency director. “Their survey is ongoing.”
Bohnert asked that any impacted families in need of housing assistance or have unmet needs such as food or water, call the Stoddard County EMA at (573) 614-5155.
For residences and businesses that are requesting volunteer assistance with clearing debris, or are needing supplies such as tarps, gloves and hand tools, call the Dexter Fire Department at (573) 624-3425.
“This is for any residents in the impacted area, not just those in Dexter city limits,” Bohnert said. ”We kindly request that all non-essential travelers remain off of the roadways in the impacted areas. The crews need space to work, the more cars that are in the way, the longer the clean-up process and the time to restore power will take.”
The City of Dexter is requesting that all homeowners in city limits place their debris on the edge of the street, and not in the street. The city will send crews to pick up debris as soon as they can.
As of Sunday morning, there were no storm related injuries reported, according to Dexter city administrator Trevor Pulley. Pulley said numerous homes were damaged as a result of the storm, the Dexter Statesman reported.
Pulley asked that all residents stay away from storm damaged areas. Although 95% of the roads were reopened by Sunday morning, sightseers were causing issues. Pulley said he was informed by Ameren Missouri all power would be restored within 48 hours. He said city crews were working to remove debris.
