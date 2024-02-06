All sections
NewsFebruary 20, 2019

SoutheastHEALTH gift shop remodeled, reopened

The SoutheastHEALTH gift shop on the hospital’s main campus at 1701 Lacey St. in Cape Girardeau has a fresh new look and a change in management. Tatianna Parham, volunteer services manager at SoutheastHEALTH, said the gift shop is open again after a three-week closure to remodel the space...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Merchandise is seen Tuesday in the newly renovated SoutheastHEALTH gift shop on the hospital's main campus in Cape Girardeau.
KASSI JACKSON

The SoutheastHEALTH gift shop on the hospital’s main campus at 1701 Lacey St. in Cape Girardeau has a fresh new look and a change in management.

Tatianna Parham, volunteer services manager at SoutheastHEALTH, said the gift shop is open again after a three-week closure to remodel the space.

The hospital’s volunteer services took over operations of the gift shop in January, Parham said, and the gift shop is still in the same location off the hospital’s lobby.

Merchandise is seen Tuesday in the newly renovated SoutheastHEALTH gift shop on the hospital's main campus in Cape Girardeau.
KASSI JACKSON

No walls were removed, Parham said. Updated display areas and new product lines were added, including a soap-and-lotion line from St. Louis, greeting cards and books — Parham said New York Times best-sellers are now offered for sale.

Flower arrangements are handled a bit differently now, Parham said. Shoppers can pick bundles of flowers and select vases, in addition to ready-made arrangements.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Clothing items, toys and home goods are also available, Parham said.

The newly renovated SoutheastHEALTH gift shop on the hospital's main campus is seen Tuesday in Cape Girardeau.
KASSI JACKSON

Parham said the shop is staffed by volunteers, along with two paid staffers, and the proceeds from the gift shop go directly back into the hospital’s general operating fund.

A grand opening celebration is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27, Parham said.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

