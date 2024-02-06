SoutheastHEALTH gift shop remodeled, reopened

The SoutheastHEALTH gift shop on the hospital’s main campus at 1701 Lacey St. in Cape Girardeau has a fresh new look and a change in management.
Tatianna Parham, volunteer services manager at SoutheastHEALTH, said the gift shop is open again after a three-week closure to remodel the space.
The hospital’s volunteer services took over operations of the gift shop in January, Parham said, and the gift shop is still in the same location off the hospital’s lobby.
No walls were removed, Parham said. Updated display areas and new product lines were added, including a soap-and-lotion line from St. Louis, greeting cards and books — Parham said New York Times best-sellers are now offered for sale.
Flower arrangements are handled a bit differently now, Parham said. Shoppers can pick bundles of flowers and select vases, in addition to ready-made arrangements.
Clothing items, toys and home goods are also available, Parham said.
Parham said the shop is staffed by volunteers, along with two paid staffers, and the proceeds from the gift shop go directly back into the hospital’s general operating fund.
A grand opening celebration is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27, Parham said.
