SoutheastHEALTH gift shop remodeled, reopened

The SoutheastHEALTH gift shop on the hospital’s main campus at 1701 Lacey St. in Cape Girardeau has a fresh new look and a change in management.

Tatianna Parham, volunteer services manager at SoutheastHEALTH, said the gift shop is open again after a three-week closure to remodel the space.

The hospital’s volunteer services took over operations of the gift shop in January, Parham said, and the gift shop is still in the same location off the hospital’s lobby.

Merchandise is seen Tuesday in the newly renovated SoutheastHEALTH gift shop on the hospital's main campus in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

No walls were removed, Parham said. Updated display areas and new product lines were added, including a soap-and-lotion line from St. Louis, greeting cards and books — Parham said New York Times best-sellers are now offered for sale.

Flower arrangements are handled a bit differently now, Parham said. Shoppers can pick bundles of flowers and select vases, in addition to ready-made arrangements.