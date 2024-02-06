Southeast welcomes new Air Force ROTC commander

When Lt. Col. Anthony Anderson enrolled in the ROTC program at Oklahoma State University and eventually earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace science, he began a journey dedicated to military service.

For Anderson, military service runs deep in the family. His father and grandfather served, and their commitment became the driving force for him to join the ROTC 21 years ago.

“This is near and dear to my heart,” Anderson said.

Anderson is coming full circle and joining Southeast Missouri State University as the new Air Force ROTC Detachment 205 Commander, an honor for a man who has devoted his career to ROTC.

Anderson left his position as space operations branch chief in the Space and Mission Defense Division at United States Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska to lead the Air Force ROTC Detachment 205 based at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and serve as a professor of aerospace studies. Although Anderson is based in Carbondale, Illinois, he travels to Cape Girardeau to teach courses and lead cadets at Southeast.

Anderson said he is overwhelmed by the support and hospitality he has received in the community.

He said while in uniform in public, strangers have approached him to thank him for his service.

“People are so supportive,” Anderson said. “It makes me feel renewed as to what I do every day.”

As commander, Anderson leads the Southeast Air Force ROTC program and develops future military officers.