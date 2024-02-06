Southeast veteran alumni reflect on service, time at school

Throughout its history, Southeast Missouri State University has had a strong veteran presence. From having one of the highest veteran populations in the state in the 1970s to establishing an Air Force ROTC program to creating a program that prepares National Guardsmen for Officer Candidate School, Southeast’s veteran support and involvement has been present for decades.

In honor of Veterans Day on Monday, the Arrow sat down with four Southeast alumni who have served in the military to hear their stories. From Vietnam to the present day, a lot has changed in the military, but Southeast’s support of the military and its veteran alumni seems ever present.

Thomas Meyer

A Cape Girardeau native and Notre Dame Regional High School Bulldog, Thomas Meyer chose to stay local for school and began at Southeast in 1967 to study business administration.

When friends of his began to get selected for the draft, Meyer knew it was only a matter of time until his number got selected and he wanted to determine his own fate. So, in 1969, he enlisted as a Navy Seabee.

When someone is drafted, the military chooses which branch the individual goes into with a lottery system. When someone enlists on his or her own, however, they get full choice of which branch to go into, which is why Meyer ultimately decided to enlist.

Meyer chose the Seabees because of the experience the branch offered. A subset of the Navy, the Seabees are a construction battalion that serves both combat and non-combat missions.

“The Army engineers are different, they go in after the fact — we usually went in during the fighting or before the fighting to establish the bases that we needed out in the jungles,” Meyer said. “[The Seabees] are a hybrid between the Marines and the Navy.”

The biggest draw of the Seabees for Meyer was the experience he could gain. Meyer figured anything he learned with the Seabees could help him later in life as well. Meyer went on to own a realty business and still does to this day.

“I felt like I was coming back out with a potential trade,” Meyer said. “I came back with something that gave me reference to development, construction and a lot of good background information that I wanted to pursue. I came back with something of real value.”

After serving a three-year contract, Meyer got out of the service in 1972 and returned to Southeast to finish his degree. While he was at Southeast, he joined the SEMO Vet Corps in 1967.

Meyer’s Southeast connection didn’t stop there, as he eventually returned to the university in 2011 on the board of regents, serving until 2018. While on the board, Meyer helped kickstart the Student Veterans Organization and has been an advocate for the Veteran’s Plaza between Memorial Hall and Academic Hall.

Following their parent’s footsteps, all of Meyer’s children have graduated from Southeast as well, although none went into real estate like he had.

Meyer is still active with the SEMO Vet Corps and currently resides in Cape Girardeau.

Buzz Thompson

Norman “Buzz” Thompson grew up in Cape Girardeau and attended Cape Girardeau Central High School. Thompson began school at Southeast in 1965 and picked up his fourth degree from the university in 1988.

And much like Meyer, Thompson knew he would be drafted and wanted to choose his own course.

Thompson said he weighed out a few branches and eventually chose to enlist in the Navy as it offered him delayed entry. He was able to sign his papers but not leave for boot camp for four months, allowing him to finish the semester.

Thompson served three years, 10 months, 11 days, 10 hours, 42 minutes — a number he confidently rattled off without hesitation. He said it would be more accurate but his watch didn’t have a second hand.

He jokingly noted his most memorable moments of service were the day he enlisted and the day he got out.

All jokes aside, Thompson said he was happy and proud he served and was part of the creation of the SEMO Vet Corps.

Thompson noted the large veteran population at Southeast’s campus in the 1970s — roughly 700 of the university’s 7,000 students were veterans of the war. This was partially because of the cheap cost of tuition and the veteran-friendly community.

Part of the reason the Vet Corps was created was to give this large number of veterans a group in which to belong.

By the time they returned from war, most were older than 21 and didn’t necessarily fit into the local Greek organizations at the time. The Vet Corps acted as a fraternity for them.

Thompson’s first degree from the university was in earth science, but he later returned with a passion to be an educator. Thompson eventually finished with four degrees from the university and was an educator at Woodland Elementary School in Marble Hill, Missouri, from 1979 to 1983, and then taught in the Jackson School District from 1983 until 2003.