Southeast to renovate Cottonwood facility for international students

International students at Southeast Missouri State University soon will have an improved facility, according to university officials.

Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center at 1025 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau will be renovated, thanks to a $2.5 million budget approved Friday by Southeast’s Board of Regents.

The redesigned space will be a permanent new home for the Intensive English Program, or IEP, and the Office of International Education and Services, according to a university news release.

Design and construction will proceed during the current fiscal year.

In July 2015, Community Counseling Center took over operation of Cottonwood and relocated to a new facility at 2852 Independence St., according to the release.

Sharon Braun, director of public relations for Community Counseling Center, said by phone Monday that Cottonwood residents will move to the new facility on Independence Street in late September or early October.

Kathy Mangels, vice president for finance and administration, said the facilities at 1025 N. Sprigg St. will have a collaborative workspace and living/learning environment that supports the university’s goals of internationalization and globalization, according to a university news release.

Southeast has 742 international students enrolled this fall, the release stated.

International Education and Services’ office is at 939 College Hill Place in a converted house that needs substantial maintenance that was deferred, Mangels said in the release.