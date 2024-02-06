Southeast to close St. Louis outreach office as part of budget cuts

Southeast Missouri State University’s St. Louis Outreach Office is closing, but the university will retain its presence in the metro area, a university official said Wednesday.

The university anticipates an 8.5 percent appropriations reduction from the state for the upcoming fiscal year 2018, beginning in July, university president Carlos Vargas-Aburto said Friday in the board of regents meeting.

As a response to the cuts, the regents approved a tuition increase, and other cost-cutting measures were approved.

Measures will be implemented over the next two fiscal years, according to university officials.

One of those measures will be to close the St. Louis Outreach Office in Chesterfield, Missouri, on July 1.

Bill Holland, vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation, said the closure reflects a changing strategy toward student recruitment and alumni support, as well as corporate outreach.

Holland said the outreach office handles three main objectives: admissions or recruitment, career services and corporate relations.

“We fight really hard to be a top-tier school in the minds of alumni, parents and employers,” Holland said.

Outreach into the St. Louis market has been a large part of Southeast’s strategy to recruit students and develop relationships with businesses, Holland added.

Holland said the St. Louis metro area is home to about 23,000 Southeast alumni, or roughly one-third of the alumni base.

As to reaching out to corporate contacts in the St. Louis region, Holland said, “Our goal was 500 corporate contacts this fiscal year, and we have already exceeded that.”

Holland said the corporate contacts are “wanting more pathways for them to be on campus.”

Classroom visits and career fairs are part of an overall strategy to give students opportunities for work after school, and they give companies pointers on how to find the most successful candidates from among the students.

“We try to have two-way collaboration at all times,” Holland said.