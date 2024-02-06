Southeast Summer Art Academy artwork on display through August

Nearly 200 students’ original artwork from more than 10 Southeast Missouri State University Summer Art Academy workshops make up this year’s Summer Art Academy monthlong exhibit.
The pieces will be on display until Aug. 31 at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri at 16 N. Spanish St.
Carol Horst, Southeast Missouri State University area head of art education and art academy coordinator, said one of this year’s four new workshops was Animation Jam, taught by Southeast’s Kevin Hand.
“We were able to use the university’s computer labs, and the kids had a great time making animated films,” she said.
The Animation Jam exhibit will take the form of a video loop of student-made animated films.
The interior design workshop also was new, administered by Southeast professors Michelle Brune and Morgan Campbell Schmidt.
“Interior design is now part of our department,” Horst said. “We thought, ‘What a great way to add that component.’”
Within the workshop, she said students designed his or her own rooms and designed 3D models.
Horst said every year the ceramics and pottery workshops are “always so successful,” demanding two one-week courses, with nearly 50 students participating.
“One of the things we like to focus on are more open-ended activities where the students are able to create work based on what they think and see and feel about the world around them,” Horst said.
The exhibit at the Arts Council will include the following Art Academy workshops: Cartooned; Painting; Makerspace 3D Art; 3D Design; Painting and Mixed Media; Steampunk Art; Fairy Tales, Legends, Myths and Fables; Drawing from Life; Drawing from Imagination; Character Creation; and Futuristic Fun.
Art Department faculty and master art educators taught this year’s Art Academy with assistance from the university’s art education students.
