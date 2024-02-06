Southeast Summer Art Academy artwork on display through August

Nearly 200 students’ original artwork from more than 10 Southeast Missouri State University Summer Art Academy workshops make up this year’s Summer Art Academy monthlong exhibit.

The pieces will be on display until Aug. 31 at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri at 16 N. Spanish St.

Carol Horst, Southeast Missouri State University area head of art education and art academy coordinator, said one of this year’s four new workshops was Animation Jam, taught by Southeast’s Kevin Hand.

“We were able to use the university’s computer labs, and the kids had a great time making animated films,” she said.

The Animation Jam exhibit will take the form of a video loop of student-made animated films.

The interior design workshop also was new, administered by Southeast professors Michelle Brune and Morgan Campbell Schmidt.