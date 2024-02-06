Southeast River Campus to host annual restaurant hop Tuesday

The following story has been edited to include the time of the restaurant hop.

Twelve restaurants -- and Mississippi Mutts -- in Cape Girardeau have teamed up with the Conservatory of Theatre and Dance at Southeast Missouri State University to offer signature menu items in exchange for a ticket from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Ticket sales will benefit the department's annual Senior Showcase in May.

"It's very popular, I can tell you that," said Kenn Stilson, professor of acting and chairman of theater and dance at Southeast.

Stilson said it's "such a simple idea" that began a long time ago with the support of local restaurants.

Attendees will buy one ticket and stop at each one of the restaurants for a sampling of food.

According to Stilson, the restaurants involved donate the food to the cause.

He jokingly added ticket holders are unable to get to all the restaurants within the time frame before they are stuffed.

"These places, they put out very nice spreads," Stilson said. "Jimmy John's, they give, like, half a sandwich, drinks, chips and cookies."