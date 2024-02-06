Southeast project will honor veterans; completion set for May

A project to honor veterans on Southeast Missouri State University's campus is nearing fruition, a university official said last week.

Trudy Lee, interim vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the University Foundation, said the project was first conceived about two years ago, and has gained momentum in recent months.

"We are hoping to have it dedicated May 1, 2020," Lee said, adding that the plan is to break ground in January, weather permitting.

The Veterans' Plaza will be behind Academic Hall, facing the parking lot, toward Memorial Hall, Lee said, and will be paved with engraved bricks memorializing a veteran, whether a Southeast graduate or not.

The plaza will be similar to Freedom Corner at Broadway and West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau, Lee said, in that it will have flagpoles for the United States flag, POW/MIA flag and Missouri state flag.

A flag to honor each branch will fly as well, Lee said. Bricks are available in multiple sizes at impact.semo.edu/campaigns/veteransplaza.