Southeast prof says Eisenhower memorial in Washington 'long overdue'

Pam Parry, professor of mass media at Southeast Missouri State University, calls Thursday’s planned dedication of a long-delayed $150 million permanent tribute to President Dwight D. Eisenhower near Washington, D.C.’s National Air and Space Museum “wonderful.”

Congress authorized the memorial in 1999 but construction has been put off for more than two decades due to design disputes between the architect and family members of the 34th president.

Parry wrote a 2014 book, “Eisenhower: The Public Relations President,” and is working on a second — due out in 2021 — about Eisenhower’s advocacy and promotion of women to government jobs.

Parry declined an invitation to attend this week’s dedication but said she will watch a livestream.

“I didn’t feel I could go as a university instructor and risk exposure to the coronavirus,” said Parry, echoing a concern of Southeast administrators about travel to and from campus during the pandemic.

Gen. Dwight Eisenhower addresses the U.S. troops before the D-Day invasion in June 1944. Photo courtesy of the National Archives

Ike’s a hero

“I tell kids Eisenhower was the original Batman, a heroic figure,” said Parry, who began teaching at Southeast in 2017.

“(Eisenhower) fought real evil and he won,” said Parry, in a reference to Eisenhower’s service as supreme allied commander during World War II, including his crucial decision authorizing the successful D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.

“(Eisenhower) held the Allies together and literally helped defeat Hitler,” Parry said, noting he preferred to be called “general” rather than “president” even after leaving the Oval Office.

“Eisenhower liked to be compared to George Washington,” said Parry, noting America’s first president, like Eisenhower, was a general before becoming commander-in-chief.