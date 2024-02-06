Southeast planning to use pre-pandemic guidelines in fall

After nearly a year of COVID-19 guidelines in place on campus, the Southeast Missouri State University community may finally have a reprieve in the Fall 2021 semester.

In a letter to the student body Feb. 19, provost Mike Godard said fall classes "will be offered using normal, pre-pandemic guidelines and capacities."

The most visible of the current Protect the Nest guidelines are mandatory mask wearing and classroom social distancing. Under the prospective plan, both could be eliminated, barring restrictions from the city or state health departments.

Godard said a major reason the university is trying to return to normalcy by the fall is to cut down on the amount of mixed-format classes. In other words, only fully online or fully in-person classes will be offered.

Something that has become a staple of the Southeast curriculum under COVID-19 guidelines is Hyflex courses. Currently, the school offers approximately 60 Hyflex courses, and Godard said this number should remain around the 50 to 100 range going forward.

"It was something we planned on doing anyways. We planned on starting with 10 to 12 Hyflex sections, and instead we had to ramp that up," Godard said. "We want to make sure Hyflex is still achieving what we want to achieve, and that is student success."

In the future, Southeast will compare Hyflex sections with 100% online and 100% face-to-face courses to see how students are succeeding in each format.