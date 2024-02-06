All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 25, 2021

Southeast planning to use pre-pandemic guidelines in fall

After nearly a year of COVID-19 guidelines in place on campus, the Southeast Missouri State University community may finally have a reprieve in the Fall 2021 semester. In a letter to the student body Feb. 19, provost Mike Godard said fall classes "will be offered using normal, pre-pandemic guidelines and capacities."...

Lucas Irizarry

After nearly a year of COVID-19 guidelines in place on campus, the Southeast Missouri State University community may finally have a reprieve in the Fall 2021 semester.

In a letter to the student body Feb. 19, provost Mike Godard said fall classes "will be offered using normal, pre-pandemic guidelines and capacities."

The most visible of the current Protect the Nest guidelines are mandatory mask wearing and classroom social distancing. Under the prospective plan, both could be eliminated, barring restrictions from the city or state health departments.

Godard said a major reason the university is trying to return to normalcy by the fall is to cut down on the amount of mixed-format classes. In other words, only fully online or fully in-person classes will be offered.

Something that has become a staple of the Southeast curriculum under COVID-19 guidelines is Hyflex courses. Currently, the school offers approximately 60 Hyflex courses, and Godard said this number should remain around the 50 to 100 range going forward.

"It was something we planned on doing anyways. We planned on starting with 10 to 12 Hyflex sections, and instead we had to ramp that up," Godard said. "We want to make sure Hyflex is still achieving what we want to achieve, and that is student success."

In the future, Southeast will compare Hyflex sections with 100% online and 100% face-to-face courses to see how students are succeeding in each format.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The decision to go back to pre-pandemic guidelines was made and proposed by the Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the final plan was approved by university president Carlos Vargas.

Godard said the ERT looked at the plans of other Missouri universities for a fall benchmark.

"We were in touch with a majority of the four-year public institutions in the state, and I will say that everyone's a little different in their approach," Godard said. "There is a decent percentage of other four-year public institutions that plan on trying to do something similar."

The current Protect the Nest plans will proceed through summer courses, and the final step in implementing pre-pandemic guidelines for the fall hinges on what guidelines the State of Missouri and the City of Cape Girardeau have in place.

The announcement was made in an effort to give more details about the fall as students begin building their next semester's schedules.

Director of University Communications Kathy Harper said the ERT discussed how the plan may affect all types of students while making it.

"It's easier to switch from [face-to-face] to online than planning for everything online and switching to in-person," Harper said.

For a look at current Protect the Nest guidelines, visit www.semo.edu/sealerts/covid19/protect-the-nest.html.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy