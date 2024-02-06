All sections
May 11, 2018

Southeast names Kennett director, Blanchard, dean of regional campuses

Marsha Blanchard, director of Southeast Missouri State University-Kennett, will be dean of regional campuses at Southeast, the university announced Wednesday. She will begin her new duties May 15. In her new role, Blanchard will supervise staff members at the Kennett and Sikeston regional campuses, the Poplar Bluff delivery site and the Cape College Center, with responsibility for overall operation. ...

Southeast Missourian
Marsha Blanchard
Marsha Blanchard

Marsha Blanchard, director of Southeast Missouri State University-Kennett, will be dean of regional campuses at Southeast, the university announced Wednesday.

She will begin her new duties May 15.

In her new role, Blanchard will supervise staff members at the Kennett and Sikeston regional campuses, the Poplar Bluff delivery site and the Cape College Center, with responsibility for overall operation. She will strategize on course offerings, course rotations and academic programs at these sites, collaborate with colleges and departments on the Cape Girardeau campus to explore the academic program needs of the regional community and strategize on continuing to offer current program offerings and implementing additional programs.

She will report to the provost, according to the release.

She also will chair advisory councils for the regional campuses and delivery sites and oversee maintenance of instructional technology at these locations. In addition, she will lead student recruitment and retention efforts for regional site programs.

Blanchard has served as director of Southeast's Kennett campus since the site opened in 2000. She previously served as director of regional and technical education at then Three Rivers Community College, where she also was an adjunct faculty member. Blanchard also has served as a vocational counselor with the Missouri Division of Vocational Rehabilitation in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Local News
