Southeast names Kennett director, Blanchard, dean of regional campuses

Marsha Blanchard, director of Southeast Missouri State University-Kennett, will be dean of regional campuses at Southeast, the university announced Wednesday.

She will begin her new duties May 15.

In her new role, Blanchard will supervise staff members at the Kennett and Sikeston regional campuses, the Poplar Bluff delivery site and the Cape College Center, with responsibility for overall operation. She will strategize on course offerings, course rotations and academic programs at these sites, collaborate with colleges and departments on the Cape Girardeau campus to explore the academic program needs of the regional community and strategize on continuing to offer current program offerings and implementing additional programs.