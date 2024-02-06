Southeast Missouri State University announced Friday the naming of the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance at the River Campus.

The name gives credit to a gift from Kenneth W. Dobbins, president of Southeast from 1999 to 2015, and his wife, Jeanine Larson Dobbins, the university said in a news release.

The Dobbinsesï¿½ gift ï¿½establishes an endowed fund to provide substantial support for experiential learning opportunities for students in The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, including but not limited to participation in master classes, conferences and the Senior Showcase,ï¿½ according to the release.