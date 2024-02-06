Southeast Missouri State University announced Friday the naming of the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance at the River Campus.
The name gives credit to a gift from Kenneth W. Dobbins, president of Southeast from 1999 to 2015, and his wife, Jeanine Larson Dobbins, the university said in a news release.
The Dobbinsesï¿½ gift ï¿½establishes an endowed fund to provide substantial support for experiential learning opportunities for students in The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, including but not limited to participation in master classes, conferences and the Senior Showcase,ï¿½ according to the release.
The university said the River Campus ï¿½was envisioned and established over nearly a decade of planning during the tenure of former President Dobbins, with former First Lady Jeanine Larson Dobbins playing an instrumental and supportive role.ï¿½
During Dobbinsï¿½ time at Southeast, the River Campus became Missouriï¿½s only campus entirely dedicated to art, music, theatre and dance, according to the release.
According to the universityï¿½s statement, enrollment of music, art, theater and dance majors at Southeast has seen significant growth since the involvement of the Dobbinses and the programï¿½s initiation.
The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance main purpose is to train students using a wide range of ï¿½extraordinary experiences and contact with industry professionals worldwide,ï¿½ in an effort to better themselves for the future, the release stated.
