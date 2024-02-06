All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 2, 2018

Southeast names Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance at River Campus

Southeast Missouri State University announced Friday the naming of the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance at the River Campus. The name gives credit to a gift from Kenneth W. Dobbins, president of Southeast from 1999 to 2015, and his wife, Jeanine Larson Dobbins, the university said in a news release...

Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missouri State University announced Friday the naming of the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance at the River Campus.

The name gives credit to a gift from Kenneth W. Dobbins, president of Southeast from 1999 to 2015, and his wife, Jeanine Larson Dobbins, the university said in a news release.

The Dobbinsesï¿½ gift ï¿½establishes an endowed fund to provide substantial support for experiential learning opportunities for students in The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, including but not limited to participation in master classes, conferences and the Senior Showcase,ï¿½ according to the release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The university said the River Campus ï¿½was envisioned and established over nearly a decade of planning during the tenure of former President Dobbins, with former First Lady Jeanine Larson Dobbins playing an instrumental and supportive role.ï¿½

During Dobbinsï¿½ time at Southeast, the River Campus became Missouriï¿½s only campus entirely dedicated to art, music, theatre and dance, according to the release.

According to the universityï¿½s statement, enrollment of music, art, theater and dance majors at Southeast has seen significant growth since the involvement of the Dobbinses and the programï¿½s initiation.

The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance main purpose is to train students using a wide range of ï¿½extraordinary experiences and contact with industry professionals worldwide,ï¿½ in an effort to better themselves for the future, the release stated.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
NewsOct. 27
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy