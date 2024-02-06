Former Southeast Missourian photographer Garland D. Fronabarger posthumously has been named among the 2017 inductees to the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame.

Fronabarger, who began working at the Southeast Missourian in 1927 as a general news reporter, was known as "One-Shot Frony" for his economical shooting style.

Fronabarger retired in 1986 after almost 60 years at the newspaper. He died in 1992 at age 88.

Mary Spell, who later worked with Fronabarger as a reporter and editor at the newspaper, said his work was ubiquitous in Cape Girardeau.

"When I thought about the Southeast Missourian, I thought about Mr. Fronabarger," she said.

Garland D. Fronabarger is shown working in the photo darkroom at the Southeast Missourian during the 1950s. Southeast Missourian file

Spell, who helped Fronabarger's induction bid by writing a recommendation, recalled meeting him as a schoolgirl, years before her time at the newspaper.

"He came down to take our class picture," she said. "We were all lined up, and he said, 'You -- little girl in the back row with the pigtails. The little chubby one; yes, you. Straighten up.'"

She laughs about it now, she said, because she now understands how Fronabarger saw things.

"He went to work in the middle of the Depression," she said. "You didn't waste film at that time."