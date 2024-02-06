Southeast Missourian's Long wins religion writing award

Southeast Missourian reporter and columnist Jeff Long recently won a writing contest sponsored by a national religion writers group.

Long earned the accolade in the 2021 DeRose-Hinkhouse Memorial Award contest sponsored by Religion Communicators Council, which highlights works in religious communications and public relations. The awards are named to honor the late Victor DeRose and the late Paul M. Hinkhouse, leading lithographers in New York City, and longtime friends of the RCC. Both men shared a strong interest in and concern for excellence in communications, according to the group's website.

The award was in the Article/Story-Series category and was for a column titled "Commentary."