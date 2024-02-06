All sections
NewsApril 30, 2021

Southeast Missourian's Long wins religion writing award

Southeast Missourian reporter and columnist Jeff Long recently won a writing contest sponsored by a national religion writers group. Long earned the accolade in the 2021 DeRose-Hinkhouse Memorial Award contest sponsored by Religion Communicators Council, which highlights works in religious communications and public relations. ...

Southeast Missourian
Jeff Long
Jeff Long

Southeast Missourian reporter and columnist Jeff Long recently won a writing contest sponsored by a national religion writers group.

Long earned the accolade in the 2021 DeRose-Hinkhouse Memorial Award contest sponsored by Religion Communicators Council, which highlights works in religious communications and public relations. The awards are named to honor the late Victor DeRose and the late Paul M. Hinkhouse, leading lithographers in New York City, and longtime friends of the RCC. Both men shared a strong interest in and concern for excellence in communications, according to the group's website.

The award was in the Article/Story-Series category and was for a column titled "Commentary."

"Dr. Long's entry was a beautiful example of what we need more of in this world: real, honest communication on everyday topics through the lens of spirituality," said Rev. Brian Fesler, RCC vice president and coordinator of the DeRose-Hinkhouse Memorial Awards.

"Clearly his pastoral background has informed his worldly approach and way with words," Fesler added.

Long, an adjunct instructor in religion at Southeast Missouri State University and a retired pastor, has written a biweekly column for the newspaper for 15 years.

