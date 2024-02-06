All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 17, 2021

Southeast Missourian print editions to be delivered by U.S. Post on Thursday and Saturday

Because of heavy snow and extreme temperatures, the Southeast Missourian will be delivered via U.S. mail Thursday and Saturday this week, said Mark Kneer, circulation director for the newspaper. “It was brutal trying to deliver the newspapers on Tuesday, even during daylight,” Kneer said. ...

Southeast Missourian
In the distance, a United States Postal Service vehicle delivers mail during a snow storm in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
In the distance, a United States Postal Service vehicle delivers mail during a snow storm in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

Because of heavy snow and extreme temperatures, the Southeast Missourian will be delivered via U.S. mail Thursday and Saturday this week, said Mark Kneer, circulation director for the newspaper.

“It was brutal trying to deliver the newspapers on Tuesday, even during daylight,” Kneer said. “Many streets were inaccessible, others had inclines that made it difficult to drive, and the newspapers in some places where we did deliver them just disappeared into snow drifts. To eliminate uncertainty about where subscribers should look for their newspaper, we are going to be mailing all newspapers the rest of this week.”

Roughly 2,000 newspapers that had originally been scheduled for home delivery Tuesday were instead mailed later in the day because of the weather challenges. Subscribers should be receiving those newspapers today, if U.S. Postal carriers are able to get to their homes, Kneer said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“It’s incredibly cold,” Kneer added. “Being outside throwing papers — or carrying mail, for that matter — is a challenge with these sub-zero temperatures. We certainly appreciate being able to work with our postal system to take care of our readers.”

Newspapers mailed in the immediate area Thursday and Saturday should arrive at subscribers’ homes “same day,” Kneer said, depending on the accessibility to homes for mail carriers.

“We thank our readers for understanding,” Kneer said. “Of course, readers can access the most up-to-date information via www.semissourian.com.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase,...
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
NewsNov. 6
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by in...
NewsNov. 6
Polls in swing states begin to close as sharply divided Amer...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
Republican Mike Kehoe faces Democrat Crystal Quade for Missouri governor
NewsNov. 5
Republican Mike Kehoe faces Democrat Crystal Quade for Missouri governor
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
NewsNov. 5
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
NewsNov. 5
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abuse
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abuse
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy