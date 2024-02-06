Because of heavy snow and extreme temperatures, the Southeast Missourian will be delivered via U.S. mail Thursday and Saturday this week, said Mark Kneer, circulation director for the newspaper.
“It was brutal trying to deliver the newspapers on Tuesday, even during daylight,” Kneer said. “Many streets were inaccessible, others had inclines that made it difficult to drive, and the newspapers in some places where we did deliver them just disappeared into snow drifts. To eliminate uncertainty about where subscribers should look for their newspaper, we are going to be mailing all newspapers the rest of this week.”
Roughly 2,000 newspapers that had originally been scheduled for home delivery Tuesday were instead mailed later in the day because of the weather challenges. Subscribers should be receiving those newspapers today, if U.S. Postal carriers are able to get to their homes, Kneer said.
“It’s incredibly cold,” Kneer added. “Being outside throwing papers — or carrying mail, for that matter — is a challenge with these sub-zero temperatures. We certainly appreciate being able to work with our postal system to take care of our readers.”
Newspapers mailed in the immediate area Thursday and Saturday should arrive at subscribers’ homes “same day,” Kneer said, depending on the accessibility to homes for mail carriers.
“We thank our readers for understanding,” Kneer said. “Of course, readers can access the most up-to-date information via www.semissourian.com.”
