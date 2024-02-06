Southeast Missourian earns 41 awards from Missouri Press Association

The Southeast Missourian stacked up 41 awards during the 2019 Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, in which the newspaper was lauded for investigative reporting, breaking news coverage, design and photography.
The contest divides newspapers in classifications based on size, so newspapers compete against similar-sized publications. The Southeast Missourian dominated several photography categories, winning 12 first-place awards, eight second-place awards, nine third-place awards and 11 honorable mentions.
In addition, former staff photographer Kassi Jackson earned a top recognition with the Photo of the Year award for her coverage of a school lockdown in Scott City. Jackson’s award-winning image is one of several in a gallery produced with staff photographer Ben Matthews.
Judges commented Jackson’s image was “a clear first-place” in the category for best news photograph, noting “this photographer succeeded in finding a quiet moment that will resonate with readers.”
The newspaper’s “Life Without” series on the exoneration of David Robinson, took home a second-place award for multimedia reporting. “The depth of storytelling in this story was incredible,” a judge wrote. “The reporting team went above and beyond to get to the heart. The documentary piece was incredible.”
“This is why we need newspapers,” wrote one judge, commenting on the Southeast Missourian’s first-place award for its several-part series “Pursuit of Proof: The Lawless Murder” by reporter Mark Bliss and former editor Bob Miller in the category of best investigative reporting.
This marks the third consecutive year the newspaper has earned first place in the investigative reporting category.
“We don’t do the work we do for awards,” said Lucas Presson, assistant publisher for the Southeast Missourian. “It’s about covering the people, places and events that make up a community. At the center is providing truth and grace, facts with context. The stories, columns, photos and design entries recognized by the Missouri Press reinforce the importance of good journalism at the local level. We are incredibly proud of all the award winners.”
Managing editor Rick Fahr said the winning entries speak to the “complete newsroom effort” of the staff.
“The journalists responsible for these works showed a tremendous range of subjects and depth of coverage,” Fahr said. “These awards also point to the entire Southeast Missourian team. From the folks who keep the systems running to the people who operate the press to the carriers who deliver the newspaper, publishing the Southeast Missourian, www.semissourian.com and www.semoball.com takes a team, and we have a dedicated one.”
Here is a full list of the awards:
__Best breaking news story:__ “Mo. Supreme Court: Robinson innocent” by Bob Miller
__Best photo package:__ “Izaak Pursley: Going beneath the surface” by Kassi Jackson
__Best investigative reporting:__ “Pursuit of Proof: The Lawless Murder” by Mark Bliss and Bob Miller
__Best story about history:__ “RIP, Dutchtown” by Marybeth Niederkorn
__Best news photograph:__ “Scott City school lock down” by Kassi Jackson
__Best sports feature story:__ “Apple doesn’t fall far for Crosnoe family” by Phillip Suitts
__Best news or feature special section:__ B-Magazine “Progress edition” by staff
__Best sports photograph:__ “Vying for rebound” by Tyler Graef
__Best sports feature photograph:__ “SE football practice” by Ben Matthews
__Best feature photograph:__ “Inaugural flag retirement ceremony” by Kassi Jackson
__Best front page:__ by staff
__Best overall design:__ by staff
__Multimedia reporting:__ “Life Without: Robinson Freed” by Bob Miller, Ben Matthews and Kassi Jackson
__Best coverage of government:__ “Sheriff Drury hires deputy despite allegation officer planted evidence” by Mark Bliss
__Best sports photograph:__ “Dives for ball” by Tyler Graef
__Best military story:__ “Marine vet uses art to deal with return to civilian life” by Ben Matthews
__Best news photograph:__ “Fire destroys home” by Ben Matthews
__Best news story:__ “Detective in Robinson case placed on leave” by Bob Miller
__Best photo package:__ “Forgetting the neigh-sayers” by Kassi Jackson
__Best sports pages:__ by staff
__Best feature photograph:__ “Jackson Homecomers” by Ben Matthews
__Best photo illustration:__ “Elsie Miller” by Kassi Jackson
__Best story about history:__ “Under water: The relentless flood of ‘93” by Mark Bliss
__Best editorial:__ “Hats off to developers on Courtyard opening”
__Best business story:__ “It’s not just soap — it’s hope” by Marybeth Niederkorn
__Best columnist-serious:__ Jon K. Rust
__Best editorial pages:__ by staff
__Best headline writing:__ by staff
__Best local business coverage:__ by staff
__Best feature photograph:__ “Hoops at Capaha Park” by Ben Matthews
__Best sports feature photograph:__ “Scott City baseball loss” by Ben Matthews
__Best sports photograph:__ “Mud volleyball” by Ben Matthews
__Best photo illustration:__ “Beauty of the line” by Kassi Jackson
__Best news or feature obituary:__ “Marcellus Jones remembered by friends” by Marybeth Niederkorn
__Best story about rural life or agriculture:__ “RIP, Dutchtown” by Marybeth Niederkorn
__Best sports feature story:__ “Making noise: Small, quiet and productive” by Phillip Suitts
__Best news photograph:__ “Stabbing on North Park” by Ben Matthews
__Best story about history:__ “Story behind Jackson’s ‘mane’ street icon” by Joshua Hartwig
__Best business story:__ “Courting Cape: Marriott opens in downtown Cape” by Marybeth Niederkorn
__General excellence:__ by staff
