NewsOctober 7, 2019

Southeast Missourian earns 41 awards from Missouri Press Association

The Southeast Missourian stacked up 41 awards during the 2019 Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, in which the newspaper was lauded for investigative reporting, breaking news coverage, design and photography. The contest divides newspapers in classifications based on size, so newspapers compete against similar-sized publications. ...

Rachael Long
The Southeast Missourian is seen Sunday, July 21 in Cape Girardeau.
The Southeast Missourian is seen Sunday, July 21 in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

The Southeast Missourian stacked up 41 awards during the 2019 Missouri Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, in which the newspaper was lauded for investigative reporting, breaking news coverage, design and photography.

The contest divides newspapers in classifications based on size, so newspapers compete against similar-sized publications. The Southeast Missourian dominated several photography categories, winning 12 first-place awards, eight second-place awards, nine third-place awards and 11 honorable mentions.

In addition, former staff photographer Kassi Jackson earned a top recognition with the Photo of the Year award for her coverage of a school lockdown in Scott City. Jackson’s award-winning image is one of several in a gallery produced with staff photographer Ben Matthews.

Judges commented Jackson’s image was “a clear first-place” in the category for best news photograph, noting “this photographer succeeded in finding a quiet moment that will resonate with readers.”

See the full gallery here.

The newspaper’s “Life Without” series on the exoneration of David Robinson, took home a second-place award for multimedia reporting. “The depth of storytelling in this story was incredible,” a judge wrote. “The reporting team went above and beyond to get to the heart. The documentary piece was incredible.”

“This is why we need newspapers,” wrote one judge, commenting on the Southeast Missourian’s first-place award for its several-part series “Pursuit of Proof: The Lawless Murder” by reporter Mark Bliss and former editor Bob Miller in the category of best investigative reporting.

The full series can be found here.

This marks the third consecutive year the newspaper has earned first place in the investigative reporting category.

“We don’t do the work we do for awards,” said Lucas Presson, assistant publisher for the Southeast Missourian. “It’s about covering the people, places and events that make up a community. At the center is providing truth and grace, facts with context. The stories, columns, photos and design entries recognized by the Missouri Press reinforce the importance of good journalism at the local level. We are incredibly proud of all the award winners.”

Managing editor Rick Fahr said the winning entries speak to the “complete newsroom effort” of the staff.

“The journalists responsible for these works showed a tremendous range of subjects and depth of coverage,” Fahr said. “These awards also point to the entire Southeast Missourian team. From the folks who keep the systems running to the people who operate the press to the carriers who deliver the newspaper, publishing the Southeast Missourian, www.semissourian.com and www.semoball.com takes a team, and we have a dedicated one.”

Here is a full list of the awards:

First Place:

__Best breaking news story:__ “Mo. Supreme Court: Robinson innocent” by Bob Miller

__Best photo package:__ “Izaak Pursley: Going beneath the surface” by Kassi Jackson

__Best investigative reporting:__ “Pursuit of Proof: The Lawless Murder” by Mark Bliss and Bob Miller

__Best story about history:__ “RIP, Dutchtown” by Marybeth Niederkorn

__Best news photograph:__ “Scott City school lock down” by Kassi Jackson

__Best sports feature story:__ “Apple doesn’t fall far for Crosnoe family” by Phillip Suitts

__Best news or feature special section:__ B-Magazine “Progress edition” by staff

__Best sports photograph:__ “Vying for rebound” by Tyler Graef

__Best sports feature photograph:__ “SE football practice” by Ben Matthews

__Best feature photograph:__ “Inaugural flag retirement ceremony” by Kassi Jackson

__Best front page:__ by staff

__Best overall design:__ by staff

Second Place:

__Multimedia reporting:__ “Life Without: Robinson Freed” by Bob Miller, Ben Matthews and Kassi Jackson

__Best coverage of government:__ “Sheriff Drury hires deputy despite allegation officer planted evidence” by Mark Bliss

__Best sports photograph:__ “Dives for ball” by Tyler Graef

__Best military story:__ “Marine vet uses art to deal with return to civilian life” by Ben Matthews

__Best news photograph:__ “Fire destroys home” by Ben Matthews

__Best news story:__ “Detective in Robinson case placed on leave” by Bob Miller

__Best photo package:__ “Forgetting the neigh-sayers” by Kassi Jackson

__Best sports pages:__ by staff

Third Place

__Best feature photograph:__ “Jackson Homecomers” by Ben Matthews

__Best photo illustration:__ “Elsie Miller” by Kassi Jackson

__Best story about history:__ “Under water: The relentless flood of ‘93” by Mark Bliss

__Best editorial:__ “Hats off to developers on Courtyard opening”

__Best business story:__ “It’s not just soap — it’s hope” by Marybeth Niederkorn

__Best columnist-serious:__ Jon K. Rust

__Best editorial pages:__ by staff

__Best headline writing:__ by staff

__Best local business coverage:__ by staff

Honorable Mention:

__Best feature photograph:__ “Hoops at Capaha Park” by Ben Matthews

__Best sports feature photograph:__ “Scott City baseball loss” by Ben Matthews

__Best sports photograph:__ “Mud volleyball” by Ben Matthews

__Best photo illustration:__ “Beauty of the line” by Kassi Jackson

__Best news or feature obituary:__ “Marcellus Jones remembered by friends” by Marybeth Niederkorn

__Best story about rural life or agriculture:__ “RIP, Dutchtown” by Marybeth Niederkorn

__Best sports feature story:__ “Making noise: Small, quiet and productive” by Phillip Suitts

__Best news photograph:__ “Stabbing on North Park” by Ben Matthews

__Best story about history:__ “Story behind Jackson’s ‘mane’ street icon” by Joshua Hartwig

__Best business story:__ “Courting Cape: Marriott opens in downtown Cape” by Marybeth Niederkorn

__General excellence:__ by staff

Local News
