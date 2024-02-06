Southeast Missouri to get new area code — welcome 235

Less than three weeks after the Missouri Public Service Commission announced the supply of available telephone numbers in the 573 area code was being exhausted, the state agency announced earlier this week a new area code -- 235 -- will "overlay" the current one at an unspecified future date.

"The 573 area code is not going away and customers who have that code will not lose or have to change their telephone number," PSC chairman Ryan Silvey said in a statement.

"An overlay is a more efficient and less disruptive way to alleviate the exhaustion of available numbers by simply assigning the new area code, 235, to new numbers."

The new area code was created by North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).

NANPA officials said the overlay means there will be both 573 and 235 area codes in the same area.

Area code 573, boasting the largest geographic area in the state, was created in 1996 and covers all Southeast Missouri while extending north of Hannibal and west of Jefferson City.

Among communities included in the current 573 are Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff, Caruthersville, Rolla, Columbia, Mexico, Camdenton, Waynesville and Farmington.