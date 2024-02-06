Southeast Missouri State updates vaccination numbers

Southeast Missouri State University is aiming toward a 70% proof-of-vaccination response by Nov. 1 — less than three weeks away — with the promise of an extended Thanksgiving break if the target is achieved.
According to the most recent information provided by SEMO, the rate is 61.4%.
If the 70% goal is achieved by the cutoff date, students, faculty and staff are promised a weeklong break from Nov. 22 to 26, according to a social media post.
Classes currently scheduled for Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week will be canceled assuming the objective is reached.
SEMO's face-covering order, put into effect Aug. 16 prior to the start of the fall semester — and already extended once — is due to expire Friday.
The current order applies in all university buildings regardless of vaccination status, with some exceptions.
Southeast president Carlos Vargas previously said the university community will be notified via campus email whether the order will continue past Friday or be canceled.
