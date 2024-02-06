Southeast Missouri State updates vaccination numbers

Southeast Missouri State University is aiming toward a 70% proof-of-vaccination response by Nov. 1 — less than three weeks away — with the promise of an extended Thanksgiving break if the target is achieved.

According to the most recent information provided by SEMO, the rate is 61.4%.

If the 70% goal is achieved by the cutoff date, students, faculty and staff are promised a weeklong break from Nov. 22 to 26, according to a social media post.

Classes currently scheduled for Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week will be canceled assuming the objective is reached.