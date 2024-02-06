Southeast Missouri State to observe Patriot Day in two events

Southeast Missouri State University will observe Patriot Day in remembrance of the fallen from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, with events today and Friday.
A 20th Year Commemoration Ceremony will be held from 7:40 to 8:30 a.m. Friday in front of Academic Hall. The Southeast community and public are invited to attend.
At 7:44 a.m., the Southeast Show Band will perform the "The Star-Spangled Banner" as Show-Me Gold program participants and Air Force ROTC cadets raise the American flag. The flag will then be lowered to half-staff as taps is played, followed by a moment of silence. Local law enforcement, fire, first responders and military personnel will be honored with a special recognition at the conclusion of the ceremony.
The ceremony in front of Academic Hall is an ongoing effort by the university community to ensure Americans never forget the fallen, first responders and military members who sacrificed their time and lives because of the terrorist attacks.
The ceremony will take place amid a backdrop of 2,977 American flags placed in the lawn of Academic Hall by students and staff, the Office of Military and Veterans Services and Show-Me Gold and Air Force ROTC Detachment 205 cadets. Each flag represents a person who lost his or her life on the day of the attacks.
This year's 20th Year Commemoration will also include a Heroes Challenge at the Student Recreation Center today and Friday. Participants may attempt to climb 1,920 steps, the equivalent to the number of stairs firefighters climbed during rescue attempts at the World Trade Center in New York. This event is open to all students, staff and faculty.
