Southeast Missouri State to observe Patriot Day in two events

Southeast Missouri State University will observe Patriot Day in remembrance of the fallen from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, with events today and Friday.

A 20th Year Commemoration Ceremony will be held from 7:40 to 8:30 a.m. Friday in front of Academic Hall. The Southeast community and public are invited to attend.

At 7:44 a.m., the Southeast Show Band will perform the "The Star-Spangled Banner" as Show-Me Gold program participants and Air Force ROTC cadets raise the American flag. The flag will then be lowered to half-staff as taps is played, followed by a moment of silence. Local law enforcement, fire, first responders and military personnel will be honored with a special recognition at the conclusion of the ceremony.