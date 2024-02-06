Southeast Missouri perhaps most at-risk for new coronavirus spread

New data released by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) seem to show the 15-county Southeast Missouri region (Region E) may be more at risk than the rest of the state for a new spread of the novel coronavirus.
However, the latest figures from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center indicate COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained flat week-to-week, at 16.
“I don’t think we’re really seeing an increase in the county,” said Jane Wernsman, R.N., center director.
Cape Girardeau County Dashboard (6/17/20)
Cape Girardeau Co. Dashboard (6/10/20)
A total of 31 deaths have occurred in the 15-county Southeast Missouri region.
The death toll statewide stands at 946 as of Thursday afternoon.
In contrast to the stable Cape Girardeau County data, DHSS is reporting a jump in cases for the region.
DHSS calls the week-to-week change in the “reproductive rate” for COVID-19 — the average number of people one person with COVID-19 is likely to infect in a population without any immunity or any interventions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — highest in Region E, Southeast Missouri, up 0.5 from May 26 to June 1, the latest time frame available, while the regions with the next highest increases are Central at 0.2, St. Louis at 0.18 and Kansas City at 0.04.
The June 5 community sampling in Arena Park in the City of Cape Girardeau, in which 477 people received a nasal swab from medical professionals with the National Guard, was apparently not included in the June 17 DHSS report. Only one person tested positive for COVID-19 during the sampling two weeks ago.
The 15-county Region E comprises the counties of Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard and Wayne.
Cape Girardeau County coronavirus data may be found at cgcohealthdept.com/Corona Virus.aspx.
The June 17 DHSS report may be found at www.health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/pdf/model-update61720.pdf?fbclid=IwAR09miXDd44ieJwtWhYIH1OkQLSXnLB5RC8fKKX5M7DRwwueyMOnRWaR04o.
