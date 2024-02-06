Southeast Missouri perhaps most at-risk for new coronavirus spread

New data released by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) seem to show the 15-county Southeast Missouri region (Region E) may be more at risk than the rest of the state for a new spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, the latest figures from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center indicate COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained flat week-to-week, at 16.

“I don’t think we’re really seeing an increase in the county,” said Jane Wernsman, R.N., center director.

Cape Girardeau County Dashboard (6/17/20)

141 total cases

Hospitalization rate — 11.6%

Total hospitalizations — 16

Cape Girardeau Co. Dashboard (6/10/20)

125 total cases

Hospitalization rate — 12.6%

Total hospitalizations — 16

A total of 31 deaths have occurred in the 15-county Southeast Missouri region.