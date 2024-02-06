Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO NASV) will debut a free event, "A Walk in the Park with Green Bear," from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Shelter No. 4 in Cape County Park North.
"It's our first time for this and we hope it will become an annual event," said Alix Gasser, SEMO NASV development director.
The "walk" is envisioned, she said, as a consciousness raising endeavor and all are invited to attend.
"We wanted a way to give back to the community and to introduce the Green Bear concept, which identifies abuse prevention education," Gasser said.
Officials of the Cape Girardeau-based not-for-profit said the day will feature food, crafts and other activities.
A total of 28 vendors are expected on site for the three-hour event co-sponsored by Saint Francis Healthcare System and Cape Girardeau Zonta Club.
"We want everyone to have a great, fun day outdoors and right now Saturday's weather is looking terrific," she added, noting SEMO NASV envisions a "come and go" event with no plenary program.
"We want to remove the stigma around abuse and we want children and adults to start talking about it early and often," Gasser noted.
SEMO NASV, founded in 1997, sees as many as 700 clients annually, with 85% being children.
Gasser said April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
