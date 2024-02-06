Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO NASV) will debut a free event, "A Walk in the Park with Green Bear," from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Shelter No. 4 in Cape County Park North.

"It's our first time for this and we hope it will become an annual event," said Alix Gasser, SEMO NASV development director.

The "walk" is envisioned, she said, as a consciousness raising endeavor and all are invited to attend.

"We wanted a way to give back to the community and to introduce the Green Bear concept, which identifies abuse prevention education," Gasser said.

Officials of the Cape Girardeau-based not-for-profit said the day will feature food, crafts and other activities.