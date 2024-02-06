Southeast Missouri lawmakers weigh in on ranked choice voting

This story is updated.
Two U.S. states, Alaska and Maine, plus more than 20 American cities now use a voting system in which voters may prioritize, or rank, their choice of candidates at election time.
If a current petition effort gathers enough steam, it appears Missouri voters may one day get the chance to decide whether ranked choice voting should be used in Missouri.
In the current election system, candidates of political parties compete in primaries.
The victors in those respective primaries emerge to face one another in the general election.
Under ranked voting, a voter may choose multiple candidates via a ranking with the top two finishers competing in a runoff.
Signatures to authorize a vote on a ranked voting amendment to Missouri's Constitution have been submitted to Secretary of State John R. "Jay" Ashcroft.
If enough of the signatures are deemed valid by Ashcroft's office, a plebiscite would go before Missouri voters Nov. 8.
If voters concur to the proposed amendment, the change to a ranked voting system would be effective for the office of governor, for Missouri's General Assembly and for Congress effective in 2026.
The proposed amendment allows "a political subdivision, a special district or county to opt out (of ranked voting) by ordinance or rule."
