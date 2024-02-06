Southeast Missouri lawmakers weigh in on ranked choice voting

GOP state Rep. Rick Francis, District 145 of Perryville: "It's the outside influence and that bothers me. I'd like to see an initiative petition to stop some of these out-of-state groups and the money they raise from changing our state constitution. I have not heard of one Missourian complaining about the election process that we have and no one in my district has been asking for ranked choice voting, so that tells me something."

GOP state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, District 27 of Scott City: "In what I've reviewed and what I understand of it, with ranked choice, it's no longer who gets the most votes would win. The fear is with RCV, we wouldn't be able to always get that most conservative person (elected) out of that primary, so I'm still looking through it and looking at other states that have had it and see how it's worked there over the years, but it's concerning. We might not be able to get the most conservative person out of a (GOP) primary."

