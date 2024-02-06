A two-year outbreak of hepatitis A in Southeast Missouri appears to be slowing, but state and county health officials say vaccinations are needed to be sure the viral outbreak doesn’t rekindle.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 426 cases of hepatitis A have been reported in Missouri since Sept. 1, 2017.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports Scott, Stoddard and Butler counties accounted for 185 of those cases — 35 in Scott County, 39 in Stoddard County and 111 in Butler County, which health authorities believe was the “epicenter” of the Missouri outbreak.

“It exploded here in Butler County,” said Whitney Preslar, communicable disease nurse and emergency response planner for the Butler County Health Department. “Between September 2017 and November of 2018, we saw 109 cases, and since May we’ve received a couple more, so we’ve actually had 111 confirmed cases.”

Although the exact origin of Butler County’s first cases could not be pinpointed, Preslar said “we know it was connected to drug use,” adding, “in about 80% of our cases, they either self-identified as having used some type of recreational drug or they were in close personal contact with someone who did.” Specifically, she said many of the cases reported in Butler County were related to the use of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

“But the main ones we were seeing were meth and marijuana,” she said, theorizing the initial outbreak was connected to some contaminated methamphetamine from Michigan, which experienced a hepatitis A outbreak in 2016.

At one point, Preslar said she was tracking as many as five new cases a day in Butler County, where the health department initiated a series of vaccination clinics focusing on high-risk populations.

“It was all we did for multiple days and weeks and months,” Preslar said. Between February and November 2018, the Butler County Health Department conducted more than 100 vaccination clinics and administered the hepatitis A vaccine to more than 2,500 people, including inmates and staff at the Butler County Jail.

Still, the virus spread to adjoining Missouri counties.

“Both Butler and Stoddard counties had a lot of cases initially,” said Amy Hector, public health nurse at the Stoddard County Health Department. “Butler County started off in September 2017, and we had our first case in December of that year. It snowballed for a while after that,” but most of the cases came during near the beginning of the year, with only one case since October 2018.

Cape Girardeau County has had four reported cases while most other counties in Southeast Missouri reported five or fewer cases since the outbreak began in the fall of 2017.

Barry Cook, administrator of the Scott County Health Department in Sikeston, Missouri, said Scott County experienced a “surge” of hepatitis A cases during the outbreak’s initial months.

“I can’t give you the specific date that it dropped off, but our higher numbers were earlier in that time frame,” he said. “We’re still getting some cases, but it seems to be better here. It’s not down to zero, by any means, but it’s not like it was.”