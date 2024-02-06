More than 1,600 spring and summer graduates from Southeast Missouri State University finally got the chance to put on their caps and gowns, and walk across the stage this past weekend.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremonies for spring and summer graduates were pushed back to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center. The fall 2020 ceremony was also moved up to Nov. 21.

In addition to moving the dates, face coverings were required for all in attendance, and some of the efforts to ensure social distancing at commencement included spacing out the chairs between graduates and assigned seating for guests.

Holly Lynn, a 34-year-old with two children who was supposed to graduate with a master’s degree in May, said as a first generation college student, it was important to both her and her parents to be able to attend the commencement ceremony.

“It was a bit of a heartbreak whenever they officially announced [commencement] was canceled, even though I knew that, ultimately, it was going to happen,” Lynn said. “I’m the first person in my family to graduate from college, and to graduate with a master’s degree, so it’s been wonderful not only for me, but for my parents — who worked so hard their entire lives to help get me here.”

Jordan Bates, a 37-year-old with two children who also was supposed to graduate with a master’s degree in May, said he feels like being able to have the ceremony hits a little different from previous years when there wasn’t a global pandemic.

“Before, it would have just been, ‘Yay, we made it! Time to celebrate!’ whereas now it’s, ‘Yay, we made it! We actually get to celebrate it because things are somewhat under control enough [with COVID-19] to where we can actually start gathering again!’” Bates said.