Southeast finalizes coronavirus-driven spring schedule

Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced via campus-wide letter Friday that changes to the academic calendar are now locked in for spring 2021 semester.

The now-finalized schedule, aimed at minimizing student absences from campus during COVID-19, is little changed from what Vargas, president since 2015, presented to the university’s Board of Regents on Sept. 25.

Spring break, March 15 to 19, remains eliminated and the semester, as Vargas announced previously, will start six days later than normal, on Jan. 25.